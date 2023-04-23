Special REMAX Oportunidades: a case of success

Gaston Martinez is a real estate consultant who started at REMAX Oportunidades in 2017. For four consecutive years it has been the best agent in the Patagonia network. In addition, in 2020 he was recognized for the first time as No. 3 in all of Argentina, and in 2022 he reached his goal of being awarded as No. 1 in the Argentina-Uruguay region. Today he already has his own work team, which was also awarded last year as No. 3 in the world.

Gastón Martínez receives one of his awards in March 2023 during the company’s annual convention alongside Sebastián Sosa and Dotti Peñate, founder and CEO of Remax Argentina – Uruguay / Photo courtesy

At the beginning of his career in the real estate market, his only objective was to have a livelihood that would allow him to pay and finish his degree: petroleum engineering. He found out about REMAX Oportunidades online and decided to participate in an interview.

“When they told me what it was about, it immediately caught my attention. I understood that it was an opportunity to start a sustainable venture with almost no investment”, she recalls.

The real estate agent Gastón Martínez today is exclusively dedicated to the real estate market / Photo courtesy

Remax is a company where real estate agents and brokers start and develop as entrepreneurs. In Martinez’s opinion, the main advantage of this is that “It’s about building your own business. within the largest real estate company in the world, in which the greatest effort is capitalized by you, the entrepreneur”.

To achieve this, the company provides agents with all the tools and training so that they can make their way in the market and increase their portfolio of properties.

It is about building your own business within the largest real estate company in the world» Gastón Martínez, REMAX Oportunidades real estate agent

Despite the economic achievements that each agent can achieve individually, this does not create a negative environment of competitiveness. “I learned a lot thanks to my co-workers who were always willing to help, because we work side by side. There is a sense of collaboration, even in customer service”, says Martínez.

In accordance with Gabriel López auctioneer responsible for the REMAX Oportunidades office (Mat Nqn 380/ Mat RN 033), this is due to the values ​​of the company that contribute to a healthy work environment. “We take great care of ethics in the way we work and we put service before our interests. And this is not a cliché. We are interested, above all things, in the development of people”.

Gastón Martínez and Gabriel López, auctioneer responsible for REMAX Oportunidades / Photo Matías Subat

Martínez completed his first operation two months after his start at REMAX, almost six years ago. Since then he has not stopped growing. His plan is to continue conquering the real estate market, which is why he is now studying to be an auctioneer.

“It got to a point where I wanted this to be for life. I found a new passion and in financial terms it was very worth it. Today I can earn more in a month than a petroleum engineer in a year.”

Interior of the Remax Oportunidades office, a franchise located in the heart of Neuquén / Photo courtesy

It is true that Gastón Martínez is a success story and that many real estate agents can take a little longer to complete the first transaction. Nevertheless, It is a constantly growing market, mainly in Neuquén.

REMAX is the ideal place to start on the right foot. “For me it is the best real estate school that exists. When I started I knew nothing of the business. REMAX taught me everything”.

For me it is the best real estate school that exists » Gastón Martínez, real estate agent at Remax Oportunidades

There may be initial difficulties such as learning a new profession, creating new routines to be able to dedicate the time necessary to achieve the first objectives, and even generating a bit of reluctance. “What I would say to people who are thinking of dedicating themselves to this is that it is worth it, to do it now because it is an area where you earn well. And REMAX gives you the tools to grow”.

Gabriel López points out that recognition is part of the company’s culture, but it is not the most important thing. “We say that it is a meritocratic company, where the recognition is permanent, but all that is just a pampering. The important thing is that we give people the opportunity and tools to start their own business”.



