Speed Limit – Cut A Long Story Short – Album Review

Speed Limit – Cut A Long Story Short

Origin: Austria

Release: 16.06.2023

Label: NRT-Records

Duration: 01:03:07

Genre: Heavy Metal, NWOBHM, Melodic Metal

Six years of patient waiting is now over – Speed Limit release their sixth studio album Cut A Long Story Short. This is also the first album to be released via the German independent label NRT-Records is published.

With Cut A Long Story Short present the heavy metal veterans Chris Pawlak, Chris Angerer, and Joe Eder and Hannes Vordermayer eight new studio songs that convince with a strong mix of styles. Stylistically, they move between hard rock, heavy metal and melodic metal, but they also took the opportunity to incorporate influences from the New Wave Of British Heavy Metal. So let’s listen!

Songs with an important message

Acts as an opener Shine Brighter Than The Sun – a song with a thoroughly optimistic perspective on the future. Musically, galloping rhythm structures and infectious melodies motivate and underline the message. In mid-tempo and with lyrics screaming for change, it goes straight on New Horizon.

I recommend this song to anyone who loves rock ‘n’ roll Lady Is On Fire. This song has a bluesy touch and is catchy. With Eye On You The band shares an important message with us, as the song deals with the topic of loyalty in its most sincere form – a declaration of love.

Has massive, powerful riffs and powerful drumming Notorious to offer. Especially on this song you can hear the classic build up of lead and backing vocals that give this song that little something extra.

Passionate lead instrumentation and catchy character

Destiny’s Calling tells of the call of fate and the uncompromising nature that we sometimes encounter in life. have the plot Speed Limit with the passionate lead instrumentalization of Joe Eder and Chris Angerer underlined. The catchy and playful guitar solo and Chris Pawlaks Bass lines add even more punch to the song.

The single is also worth mentioning Hit The Wall – the song has an absolute catchy character and puts you in a good mood. It is noteworthy that Hannes Vodermayer seemingly effortlessly perfectly combining vocals and drumming. Go to the video HERE.

There are also live recordings from Sweet Morphine and Retired Hero listen. Particularly interesting are the 2019 version of Ways And Means and a re-recording of Head Over Heels.

Conclusion

With Cut A Long Story Short prove Speed Limitthat you can stay true to your own musical roots and still develop yourself. The new album is a refreshing mix of strong guitar riffs, heaviness, lyrical versatility and no polished perfect sound. The songs are authentic, smart and the album is a wonderful journey into the 1970s and 1980s. 8 / 10

Line Up

Hannes Vordermayer – lead vocals, drums

Chris Pawlak – bass, vocals

Chris Angerer – guitar, vocals

Joe Eder – guitar, vocals

Tracklist

01. Shine Brighter Than The Sun

02. New Horizon

03. Eye On You

04. The Lady Is On Fire

05. Notorious

06. Destiny’s Calling

07. The Wind Blew In A Memory

08. Hit The Wall

09. Sweet Morphine (Live At Seeham)

10. Retired Hero (Live At Seeham)

11. Ways And Means (2019 Version)

12. Head Over Heels (Re-Recording)

