Spicy cross between Agustín Rossi and Victoria Villarruel: “You remind me of Astiz, you are an infiltrator of democracy”

The candidates for vice president of Argentina participate this Wednesday night in the first televised campaign debate. The first spicy crossing appeared during the right of reply of the first blockwhose thematic axis was Economy inflation and work. There, the candidate from La Libertad Avanza and the candidate from the ruling party participated in a tense exchange.

Agustín Rossi, from Unión por la Patria, came on stage with some difficulties in his speech, but he gained confidence. Thus, in the 30-second right of reply, he began his speech by stating that “Villarruel does not live in Argentina”in response to the criticisms made by the libertarian in economic matters.

“We have 36 consecutive months of growth in salaried employment in the private sector, the longest series since this indicator has been measured. The main economic activities that have driven this growth have been Hotels and gastronomy and Construction. Oh surprise! Both are leveraged with public policies carried out by the national State. The Previaje plan and the public works and housing construction policies in Argentina,” Rossi defended the ruling party.

Without being left behind, Victoria Villarruel answered: “Actually, Rossi lives in a totally unknown galaxybecause he cannot ignore that there are 40% poor, that there is 20% in poverty, that there is an uncontrolled monetary issue” and now, addressing directly the candidate for vice of the ruling party, he accused him: “evidently, you live on another planetin which you have a secure job, you have worked in the State for more than 20 years and you are not even aware of what the Argentine people are experiencing.”

“An Argentine people that today has no work, no food, cannot rent and cannot develop their life project in our country,” Villarruel exclaimed.

Shouts during the unstructured debate

The free debate between the candidates began with Luis Petri, from Together for Change, ensuring that “Kirchnerism steals from you.” When interrupted by the hosts of A dos voices, who clarified that they could interrupt themselves to move the dialogue forward, Victoria Villarruel took the floor: “I want to ask the four gentlemen who are here debating, what Between the four of them they have 76 years in public service“How do you plan to fix the situation for which they are responsible?”

Feeling addressed, Rossi began to answer the libertarian candidate: “It is known that we have been in public service for a long time. What is not known is what she lives on.”, suggested the official, pointing towards Villarruel and receiving some scattered laughter from the public. “Just now, it is the first time that he has a declared job. It was never known what Villarruel lives on and we don’t know if we want to continue finding out,” he concluded.

The La Libertad Avanza candidate raised her tone and replied: “I understand that you use lies to make your tactics because you could easily find out how long I have been working. Yeah your sources are social networks and you were head of the AFI, explain to me how you can ignore a fact that is notorious.”

“The first time you got a CUIT and a CUIL was when you were a national representative, so you never worked. You never worked, say where then,” Rossi insisted, while Villarruel shouted: “Get to work, Rossi.” “You worked black and you were evading, who paid you?“, insisted Sergio Massa’s vice president and Villarruel agreed with him: “Like many Argentines, do not stigmatize those who work informally”.

“No one believes that you are a dead fly, Villarruel”Rossi launched, while Javier Milei’s vice president assured: “To have been head of the AFI you don’t have any information.”

“You are the one,” Rossi glared at Villarruel, after talking about his military father.

Nicolás del Caño entered the debate to accuse the others of wanting to negotiate with the IMF, to which Rossi raised the glove and also answered: “We are going to throw him back into the Fund.” Del Caño also took aim at Villarruel, arguing that “It is not known what he worked onI also worked in informal jobs for many years of my life, I was proudly elected deputy and my lists are full of laburantes, but not of deniers”, he differentiated.

After an “anti-rift” intervention by Florencio Randazzo, Rossi attacked Villarruel again: “His father is a soldier. We pay the salaries of the military from the State. He has lived all his life in the Villarruel Statebecause he lived off his father, then he asked for his retirement and now his mother has the pension that we all pay to her from the State. The caste is you“, Rossi glared, to which Milei’s vice president asked “not to make the debate personal” and that he be “informed, because my father passed away.”

“You were the owner of a cardboard AFI“, Villarruel accused, to which Rossi defended himself: “At least I was the head of an AFI that does not investigate opponents”. Villarruel continued talking about his father, the Lieutenant Colonel Eduardo Villarruelinvolved in the well-known “Operativo Independencia” in Tucumán in 1975: “At no time is a Malvinas hero compared to a politician, as is your case,” he said.

Villarruel: “Argentines are not interested in whether my father was a soldier or my political ideas”

Luis Petri tried to calm the tense atmosphere by saying that “the Argentines are expecting much more from us than a debate on personal issues”, to which Rossi interrupted him mockingly: “Do you say that they are waiting much more and do you want to end Kirchnerism? You didn’t beat Cornejo, Petri, and you want to finish us off?“. After that comment, laughter was heard from the audience and even Villarruel laughed.

However, personal issues continued to bother Villarruel and Rossi, to which Milei’s vice declared: “Argentines are not interested if my father was a soldier or my political ideas, the only thing that interests them is that you are responsible for everything you have done: they brought this country to its knees. I will thank you for dedicating yourself exclusively to talking about politics and don’t mess with my familybecause if we are going to talk about yours, you placed your daughter in the State.”

Rossi had already interrupted, laughing indignantly, asking him: “How can your political ideas not be of interest? Is incredible”. When Villarruel finalized his demand, Massa’s vice president set a limit: “You don’t have to thank me or ask for anything from me, because I have absolutely nothing to do with you, at any time in my life.”

“You remind me of Astiz, you are an infiltrator of democracy”

In a block of face-to-face questions in the debate between vice presidential candidates, the representatives of La Libertad Avanza and Unión por la Patria continued with the tense atmosphere that characterized their exchanges. Agustín Rossi went to the most controversial topic that defines Villarruel’s profile: his link with genocides, his meetings with Videla and Alberto González.

“When I met with some of the people who have been convicted or charged with crimes against humanity, I did it because I was researching a book.. I also met with Montonerosto whom—being terrorists and having attacked the victims I represented 18 years ago—I gave them the confidentiality I owed so that they could tell me about the crimes they had committed in the armed organizations they were part of. What I did is completely legalallows you to know the history. I need to listen to its protagonists, whether I like them or not, to know what happened“Argued Villarruel.

“The truth is that I don’t believe you at all. I believe that deep down you vindicate the dictatorship. “I have never heard you criticize the dictatorship, torture, or the theft of babies,” Rossi began his reply, to which he added: “Do you know who you remind me of? To Astiz. Did you see that Astiz infiltrated the Mothers’ organizations? You are an infiltrator of democracy. You don’t believe in democracy“, accused the ruling party’s candidate.

Villarruel defended himself: “Evidently, I not only believe in democracy, but I I have demanded that you recognize the victims of terrorism, civilians and non-combatants, who were attacked by armed organizations like the ones you are implicitly defending. If you were really talking about Human Rights here, you would talk about recognizing Truth, Justice and Reparation for these innocent people who were torn apart by car bombs, in extortionate kidnappings, soldiers conscripted for 18 years murdered in the name of a revolution that no one asked of them and that your government justifies”.

“Definitely, I don’t care what you believe. What leaves me very calm is that for 18 years I was defending the Human Rights of the innocents whom the terrorists, whom you defend, savagely attacked,” Villarruel concluded and Rossi replied: “It’s a huge contradiction “That, to defend victims, you meet with those who killed, murdered, raped and stole babies.” For this reason, Milei’s vice president added: “I also met with terrorists, but that part logically does not interest you because you guarantee your impunity. I’m sorry that you call yourself democratic”.

