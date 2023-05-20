Spider exhibited at MAM for over 20 years sells for $32.8 million in New York

2 minutes to read

The work definitely leaves the Brazilian collection when it is sold at auction at Sotheby’s New York

This Thursday (18), artist Louise Bourgeois’ iconic spider was sold at Sotheby’s contemporary art auction in New York. The work “Maman” (1996), by the French-American artist, reached an estimated value of $32.8 million and set the record for selling works by the artist at auction and also for selling a sculpture by a female artist. The buyer has not yet been announced.

This record, however, refers exclusively to auction transactions, as in 2022 one of the works in this series was sold by the Hauser & Wirth Gallery at Art Basel for US$ 40 million, this indeed registered as the global record for a work by Bourgeois .

The sculpture is known worldwide and is the only one, among the 6 existing ones, that was part of a Brazilian collection. It was exhibited for more than 20 years on the marquee of the Museu de Arte Moderna de São Paulo (MAM-SP), sent to the United States at the end of April to be auctioned and with the sale, the work definitively leaves the possession of Itaú Cultural, which acquired it in 1996.

According to art consultant Sophie Su, it would be almost impossible for a Brazilian collector to repatriate the work at auction, since import taxes would add up to 50% of the total cost, which, in this case, would make the total value of the work around US $49 million (about R$242 million).

The other spiders in the series are spread across major museums around the world such as the Tate Modern in London and the Guggenheim in New York.

