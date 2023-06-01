Home » “Spider-Man: Into the New Universe” the latest animated movie actor Miles Morales announced that he will launch a live-action movie | Hypebeast
With the “Spider-Man” animated film sequel “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” first landing in North America this week, producer Amy Pascal confirmed that the animated film actor Miles Morales will launch a live-action movie, and Spider-Woman A new animation film project will be ushered in.

After “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” is released, it will be relayed by “Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse” released in March next year, and after the end of this series, the actor Miles Morales will be officially adapted into a real person Sony Pictures is also actively developing animated films with female characters such as Spider-Woman. Avi Arad, the producer, claims that this film will come out sooner than everyone expected; The movie “Madame Web” is expected to be officially released in 2024.

Finally, the fourth part of “Spider-Man” starring Tom Holland and Zendaya is in preparation, but it is currently temporarily suspended due to the screenwriter strike. Pascal expressed solidarity with the protesting screenwriters during the interview and said that as long as they are ready You can start working.

The film will be released in North America on June 2, interested readers may wish to pay more attention.

