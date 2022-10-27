Home Entertainment “Spider-Man: New Universe 2” Animated Movie Theme Air Jordan 1 High OG First Exposure
“Spider-Man: New Universe 2” Animated Movie Theme Air Jordan 1 High OG First Exposure

“Spider-Man: New Universe 2” Animated Movie Theme Air Jordan 1 High OG First Exposure

Following the creation of the Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG “Origin Story” for the “Spider-Man” series of animated films “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” in 2018, with the second animated film “Spider-Man” : Across the Spider-Verse” is about to debut next year, and this time we will see the exposure of the new shoes with the theme of the film.

Peter Parker, who often shuttles between the streets of Queens and high-rise buildings in Manhattan, should have a different opinion on sneakers. Inspired by Spider-Man, this time he also transformed from a tall silhouette, not only using the classic “University Red” with black and white tones, but also on the base. Add a spider web print for a concise and powerful visual interpretation of the connection to the film.

Although more news about the Spider-Man movie-themed shoes has not been released yet, it is speculated that it will appear when the movie is released, “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” will be released on June 2, 2023, Interested readers must pay more attention.

