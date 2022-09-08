Spielberg attended the Toronto Film Festival with semi-autobiographical film “Dreamhouse,” which will debut at a special screening. Judging from the newly released movie poster, the film highlights the dream-making process of a young man, and the background is Studio No. 25. Michelle Williams played the character based on Spielberg’s mother, Seth Rogen as Spielberg’s uncle, and Dano as Spielberg’s father.

The film is scheduled to premiere at the Toronto Film Festival on September 10, in selected theaters in New York and Los Angeles on November 11, and in the United States on November 23. Spielberg not only directed the film, but also co-wrote the screenplay with Tony Kushner and served as the film’s producer.

In addition, Tom Hanks revealed on a podcast that someone did talk to him about a sequel to “Forrest Gump”, but the discussion only lasted for forty minutes, and then everyone gave up.

“I did a smart thing. I never signed a mandatory sequel performance contract. My attitude has always been that I can only do it if it is reasonable. You can’t force me to get on a pirate ship.”

“Now there’s a trend of seeing money, you see, your film is a big hit, and another one will definitely sell well.”

The live-action version of “Pinocchio” starring Tom Hanks is scheduled to premiere on September 8, local time, and land on the Disney+ platform on the same day. This is the fourth collaboration between Hanks and director Zemeckis (Forrest Gump, The rest of the desert island, the polar express).

