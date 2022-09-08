Original title: Spielberg’s new semi-autobiographical film “Dream House” exposed posters with gorgeous light and shadow instantly came into view

Sohu Entertainment News Steven Spielberg directed the new semi-autobiographical growth film “Dream House” released the poster, the actor walked into a huge studio alone. In front of him, the beautiful and splendid light and shadow instantly came into view.

Written by Spielberg and Tony Kushner, the story is based on Spielberg’s childhood upbringing, focusing on the male protagonist’s upbringing and his relationship with his parents. In high school, the Spielberg family moved to California. Later, his parents divorced. He lived with his father. The tension with his father also became the basis for his creation of “ET Alien”, “Captain Hook”, “Jurassic Park” and “Lincoln”. Inspiration for movies like Cat and Mouse.

Newcomer Gabriel LaBelle as Sammy Faberman, Michelle Williams as the hero's mother, Paul Dano as the hero's father, Seth Rogen as the hero's uncle, Julie Ya Butters plays the hero's sister Annie, Sam Reichner plays the hero's high school classmate Chad, and David Lynch also stars. It will have its world premiere at the Toronto Film Festival on September 10, and has been set for a small release in New York and Los Angeles on November 11, and expanded nationwide on November 23.

