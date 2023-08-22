Spirit Adrift – Ghost At the Gallows – Album Review

Spirit Adrift – Ghost At the Gallows

Origin: Austin / USA

Release: 18.08.2023

Label: Century Media Records

Duration: 46:00

Genre: Heavy Metal

Foto Credit: Wombat Fire

Spirit Adrift are still primarily the baby of guitarist and singer Nate Garrett. But the man doesn’t come alone, because for the new album Ghost At the Gallows he practically committed his stage cast of the last tours as a fellow musician.

In contrast to last year’s lengthy EP called 20 Centuries Gone, which contained two new songs and six covers, the end result also sounds more compact and mature. Whether this is a maturing process of the material or a result of the appropriate band structure remains open.

Considering that Spirit Adrift from the stoner environment with metallic guitars are between the first albums Chained to Oblivion from 2016 and the current album felt worlds. In that respect you have to Nate Garrett concede a great development within a very short time. Despite the correction in the musical course, the band has not lost its orientation and its basis.

Everything still resonates Spirit Adrift, albeit with a steadily increasing Heavy Metal note. Not a little contribute to the guitar harmonies, which by Iron Maiden might be inspired or are simply a result of a balanced blend of subtly powerful Metal and a healthy dose of harmonies.

Metallic-based melodies

Meet Them Song Give Her To The River we are sent on a long journey right at the beginning of the album. From the first sensitive tones it is clear that Spirit Adrift have the skills to marry quiet emotional moments with powerful melodies. After a deliberately gentle beginning, the band steps in and brings us the full guitar broadside. Give Her To The River has an epic length as an opener with its seven and a half minutes, which is filled with successful breaks and chasing guitars. The sound is perfectly mixed, no instrument is cheated or underplayed.

The band puts in more coal on the following tracks Barn Burnerthat you HERE can hear metallic grooving. The fast metal piece sounds even more classic Hanged Man’s Revenge at. The latter song already scratches the threshold of Speed ​​and Power Metal and will probably be a perfect wrecking ball live.

Fragile in the eternal cycle

But Spirit Adrift do not fall into predetermined patterns or get stuck in ideas. With These Two Hands there is a first surprise. The song starts fragile with acoustic guitar and spherical background music. Sings almost tenderly Nate Garrett and gives rise to a singer-songwriter feeling. But from the middle there is concentrated power and pain set to music. While the band celebrates a downright doomy foundation, the guitar plays and dances on top. Gripping and just great.

Pursue a solid concept Ghost At The Gallows not. Nevertheless is Nate Garrett after completion I noticed that all his songs contain the theme of grief. But according to his own words, he sees the opportunity to convert grief into energy, which he does powerfully Death Won’t Stop Me HERE proves

In this song we are told the story of a man who is immortal. That sounds promising at first, and yet it is a painful experience to see everything you love decay and not be able to stop the course of the world up to the point of cosmic decay.

Psychedelic sirens and a monster

The theme of life and rebirth becomes simple and swift in I Shall Return packed up. You can then add a certain psychedelic touch Siren Of The South don’t deny. Maybe there is still a bit of a psychedelic past here, which is wiped off the table at the latest with the guitar work and a good number of breaks. Similar to the theme of birth and decay, the song rears up several times and comes to a standstill in order to rise repeatedly.

The monster comes last. With the theme song move Spirit Adrift towards the eight minute mark. Also Ghost At The Gallows consists of many parts. Once again we are offered the entire bandwidth from heavy metal riffs to long acoustic passages at the end of the song. Finally the guitars weep in a duet and release us emotionally from the album.

Conclusion

Spirit Adrift have completely arrived in Heavy Metal. On Ghost At The Gallows nothing sounds like a search, but every song sounds like perfection. The enchanting guitars play on a dark rhythm base that is reminiscent of the band’s past and adds depth to the album. 8,5 / 10



Line Up

Nate Garrett – guitar, bass, vocals

Mike Arellano – drums

Tom Draper – Gitarrist

Sonny DeCarlo – Bass

Tracklist

01. Give Her To The River

02. Barn Burner

03. Hanged Man’s Revenge

04. These Two Hands

05. Death Won’t Stop Me

06. I Shall Return

07. Siren Of The South

08. Ghost At The Gallows

