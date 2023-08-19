Spirit Adrift – Ghost At The Gallows

shifted step by step Spirit Adrift their sound from doomy sounds in the direction of a classic metal environment with hearty hard rock accompaniment, continues to play around a bit darkly. Almost three years have passed since the release of “Enlightened In Eternity”, in which mastermind Nate Garrett rebuilt the entire line-up. Rather coincidentally, he wrote an album that revolves around the different phases of grief, and puts it on „Ghost At The Gallows“ a strong sign of life.

“I Shall Return” is to be understood as an anthem and also sums up the musical facelift perfectly. Here the quartet is reminiscent of Haunt, which really isn’t the worst reference. Five brisk, sometimes almost galloping minutes, garnished with subliminal sweetness, offer high entertainment value, skilfully supported by selective heaviness and hymn-like parts. Right before that, “Death Don’t Stop Me” is an excursion that comes closer to the early work. Slow pace, leaden riffs and oppressive power bring a touch of doom into the rock environment.

The record is framed by two epics. First off, “Give Her To The River” packs everything that is now Spirit Adrift into one massive track. Skilful riffing, dosed use of heaviness and powerful singalongs dock onto classic metal realms. On the other hand, the title track “Ghost At The Gallows” is clumsy, tough, extremely heavy. The long instrumental caesura might get out of hand, but all around it’s powerful. To loosen things up, “Barn Burner” goes to classic metal barricades and introduces a riff thunderstorm. The musical ability of the new line-up is particularly evident here.

They don’t reinvent the wheel, but they know how to entertain: Spirit Adrift concentrate on their strengths on their latest work, and these are now definitely in classic areas. “Ghost At The Gallows” scores above all – but not exclusively – with strong songwriting, massive walls of guitars and anthemic digressions. Occasional Doom rides are benevolently noted and skilfully round off a small heavy treat. Business as usual, just a little more energetic.

Rating: 8/10

Available from: 08/18/2023

Available through: Century Media (Sony Music)

Website: www.spiritadrift.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/SpiritAdrift

Category: Magazin, Reviews

