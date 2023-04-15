9
- “Spirit of the Dragon Horse” crew refute rumors and ticket refund incident: Stop spreading rumors|”Spirit of the Dragon Horse”|Refund|Roadshow_Sina Entertainment_Sina.com Sina
- Sin Chew Daily Malaysia Latest News and Headlines Sin Chew Daily Malaysia Latest News and Headlines Sin Chew Daily
- “It’s a pleasure to work with such a bad actor” Jackie Chan said amazingly in his promotion Lianhe Zaobao
- Jackie Chan was choked face-to-face for a bad film, and the audience shouted for a refund | China Press China Daily
- “I am very happy to work with such a bad actor” Jackie Chan’s promotional words are amazing- Entertainment- Foreign Entertainment- China, Hong Kong and Taiwan | Sin Chew Daily
- View full coverage on Google News
See also Disney's Marvel division filed a lawsuit hoping to preserve the copyrights of multiple Avengers characters-Disney-Marvel Marvel Studio