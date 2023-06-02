10
Ƶ
LABS ҡ˼ Hannah Peel LABS ϵԴUilleann Pipesﰲѣ
LABS LABS Angle Pipesﰲѣ ҡ˼ Hannah Peel һģΪ Hannah ΪҾЖġDancing at Lughnasaеɫ
LABS Uilleann Pipes
kung˵ĺ
Hannah Peel Ѱһܹɫʱ LABSΑΪҾЖƷDancing At Lughnasaʹá Hannah ָ£LABS ŶӴһϵп֣ܿ뵽 Angle Pipe
A
єѵķͺǳѰζкܶĶ
p
- Ԥ clothing
- hook
- Cellular
- Crans
- ϫ
- i1 – 顣
- i2 – ̬ˡ
- O1 – ͺ
- O2 – eh
- O3 – Jaws
Ƶ
ѻȡ
https://labs.spitfireaudio.com/uilleann-pipes
See also Bring a Roland 404 sampler and go out to play music: online prize contribution activity at station B - midifan: we focus on computer music