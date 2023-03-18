Spitfire Audio has released the British Drama Toolkit: Brass & Reeds, a British Drama-style brass/reed instrument library, containing a selection of solo brass and woodwind instruments such as bassoon, saxophone, cornet and more.

The British Drama Toolkit: Brass & Reeds sound library is a new sound palette of 99 pre-mades, created in collaboration with award-winning composer Samuel Sim, using Spitfire Audio’s exclusive layering technology from a series of carefully crafted brass Wind and woodwind solo technique, in various combinations to present a full range of emotion and expression. Get instant creative inspiration the moment you get started, and each preset comes with full creative tips.

Recorded at Castlesound Studios in Edinburgh, Scotland, this comprehensive kit features a selection of brass solos and woodwinds such as double bass, saxophone, trombone, clarinet and more. An accessible source of creative inspiration, this library has been lovingly produced by Samuel Sim and the Spitfire Audio team. You can explore in-depth carefully curated composition prefabs (selected combinations of instruments, separated into different layers on the keyboard). These less common instruments offer fresh alternatives to strings, soft saxophones can create jazz-influenced noir-style soundtracks, and the unique timbres of tenors and trombones provide subtle alternatives to low strings.

Please watch the introduction video (original video address: https://youtu.be/CCi6XcbPTNk)

British Drama Toolkit: Brass & Reeds Launch Special: $149 (regular price: $199), offer ends April 6, 2023.

Official website: https://www.spitfireaudio.com/british-drama-toolkit-brass-and-reeds