The Originals Epic Choir library, a massive 50-piece choir of London’s finest singers, recorded in the Lyndhurst Hall at AIR Studios, home of the legendary blockbuster soundtrack, provides instant inspiration for film and TV soundtracks, bringing all the sound of the voice to life. Power and beauty at your fingertips.

The Originals Epic Choir library is the largest choir ever recorded by Spitfire Audio, featuring 50 of London’s finest singers divided into two parts (Soprano + Mezzo/Tenor + Bass). Features a variety of long, short, and changing segments and staccato syllables. Huge dynamic range switches seamlessly from haunting silence to powerful, majestic clamor. 12 unique articulations, 3 recorded signals, use a series of post-production effects processed “ethereal” signals to further add texture, brightness and breadth, while retaining the original vibrancy and air of the vocals.

Features:

Large choir of 50 people

Recorded in Lyndhurst Hall at AIR Studios, home of the blockbuster soundtrack

Provides three recording signals (Close, Tree, Ethereal)

Divided into two voices: soprano + mezzo/tenor + bass, providing the same pronunciation

Classic short and long sounds, as well as changing segments and short staccato syllables that alternate between vowels

2.9GB capacity

The Originals Epic Choir library runs in Spitfire Audio’s dedicated plug-in for 64-bit Windows/Mac systems (compatible with Apple silicon) and supports VST2/VST3/AU/AAX plug-in formats. Price: $29.

Official website: https://www.spitfireaudio.com/originals/#epic-choir