spoke the man who was shot in a grocery store in Córdoba

Felipe Eduardo Lallana (54) is the Cordovan that the sunday may 21 he received a bullet in the neck after a violent assault in a greengrocer located in the Matienzo neighborhood of the city of Córdoba.

The victim had accompanied his father to buy and while he was waiting in his truck he suffered an assault at the hands of three criminals. They mistook him for the owner of the greengrocer’s and, under threat of death, they took him into the store.

After being operated, he recovers at the Emergency Hospital of the Capital. In a brief contact with El Doce, he pointed out that he “had a separate God.” In addition, he specified that he knew one of the attackers.

“One of the attackers lives in Bella Vista. We went to school together, ”she confided. And he continued: “I recognized him, I said ‘chabón, guanaco, what’s wrong with you, we were classmates, how come you don’t remember me'”. And he described the moment of the shot: “He told me ‘I don’t remember, gil, otario’. When she told me like that, right there, boom!”.

The shooter did not act alone. Two other thieves participated in the crime. They all traveled on motorcycles. Four days after the violent assault, there were no detainees.

Cordoba Police
