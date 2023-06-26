Spoon – Memory Dust – HeavyPop.at

by Oliver on June 23, 2023 in EP

Based on the recently released David Bowie cover I Can’t Give Everything Away is there with the Memory Dust EP another reverberation Lucifer on the Sofa.

With three songs that began to emerge in the sessions leading up to Britt Daniel’s 2022 album, tenden Spoon a bit further towards bluesy indie rock.

Sugar Babies captures the unforced studio atmosphere with a casual spontaneity, like a relaxed jam that shakes on a repetitive basic motif, strumming into a small jam with a semi-acoustic flair. Later even the saxophone teases briefly mischievously reserved in the feeling that comes easily from the hip, which finally takes all the time in the world for its end with an almost dubby (but not so dubby) mentality, thoughtful and relaxed strolling openly.

The Bo Diddley cover She’s Fine, She’s Mine rumbles so fuzzy crowing even a bit, like them Black Keys that can no longer sound so unpolished, meanwhile Spoon minimalistic, effective, unmistakably floating along. Im great Silver Girl Subjectively, however, one can struggle a little with the decision to choose the rhythm, because a smooth, driving bass and drums drive a dreamy, melancholic lava lamp mood in contrast, creating friction, the almost wonderfully bittersweet melody from Rhodes piano and spherical guitars as a dream pop longing but almost too much.

Which of course is whining at a high level: The almost 14 minutes from Memory Dust places are entertaining, but at the same time give the impression of being given more atmospheric space than the playing time would suggest, and overall they are a fine addition to the ones that remain flawless Spoondiscography and could potentially blossom into secret fan favorites, especially when played live.

Memory Dust EP von Spoon

