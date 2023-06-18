Sportivo Belgrano added in Sunchales, but with little pleasure, and Athens and Argentino tied

Federal A continues with its long journey that will have a single promotion to the First National as a prize at the end of the season. In the midst of such a demanding contest, three Cordoba teams retrace their path and have the goal of getting into the playoffs.

Sportivo Belgrano from San Francisco came with a tough defeat on their backs, since at home they had lost to Douglas Haig from Pergamino (the team with which they fight for first place in Zone 3) on the previous date. But this Sunday he added again and, taking into account the circumstances of the game, the tie adds up, beyond the fact that he could win it. But he wasted a very concrete chance.

As a visitor, La Verde drew 1-1 with Unión, in Sunchales, for date 16 of this group. The home owner took the lead thanks to a header from Alexander Ponce, at minute 21. Sportivo was better, but could not ratify it on the scoreboard. In addition, four changes came to the visit, which at 14 reached a draw through Tomás Attis. The ex-Belgrano defined very well a great collective game.

And Sportivo could win it. At 39 minutes he had a penalty in his favor, but Agustín Ruffinetti saved Braian Flores’s shot. The end was 1-1. La Verde added and remains as an escort, now with 26 points. But a little further from Douglas Haig, who on Saturday beat Defensores de Villa Ramallo 2-1 in Pergamino and now has 30 points.

On the next date, the San Francisco team will have a day off. Then, they will have two home games: with Defensores de Villa Ramallo and against Defensores del Pronunciamiento.

For Zone 2

In Río Cuarto, Atenas and Argentino de Monte Maíz tied without goals on the Albo field. The Rio Cuartenses now have 18 points and remain in fifth place in the group, two units behind the last team that would be qualifying for the playoffs today.

For its part, Argentino de Monte Maíz now has 31 points and remains the leader of the zone, although now Ciudad de Bolívar equaled it in points, after beating Huracán Las Heras 2-0 as a visitor. The goal difference favors the people from Cordoba (+17 against +13 for the people from Buenos Aires).

On the next date, Argentino will be the local of Ferro de General Pico, while Atenas will visit Ciudad de Bolívar.

