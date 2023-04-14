What Juan Manuel Aróstegui dreamed, president of Belgrano sportsman from San Francisco, finally this Saturday it will come true. Six lower categories will start their competition in the lower AFA, a historic step for the club and the region.

The start will be against Gimnasia de Mendoza, valid for the third date of the contest. Three categories will do so at the “Nicolás Losano” property in San Francisco and another three will play as a visitor.

Aróstegui expressed to El Periódico: “the truth is that we are proud of what is going to happen. Many years ago, different commissions dreamed of it, we projected it and today we can say that we fulfilled it. Participating in AFA Inferior is a leap in quality not only for the institution but for San Francisco and the entire region. This will empower the entire Regional League and we are grateful for their support from the beginning with Javier Auger at the helm.”

On the other hand, the vice president and manager of the Amateur Soccer Department Gabriel Federico indicated: “We have been working for a long time for this moment. The Board of Directors, plus our department, collaborators and now a subcommittee of parents willing to collaborate has been formed that fills us with pride. More than 80 young people have joined our squads, we have strengthened the coaching staff, we have made a historic investment in the playing fields, all this at the top of our lungs for the good of our club, ”he said.

Given this fact of such magnitude, the club made a post on social networks where the first AFA youth cards for the footballers who will represent the institution from eastern Cordoba appear.

AMATEUR FOOTBALL • This is the fruit of the work and the constant challenge towards the growth of the institution. It is impossible not to get excited. The first credentials of our young people who will participate in AFA Inferior. This photo will remain in the history of the club. pic.twitter.com/HASuU72B8b — Sportsman Belgrano (@ClubSpBelgrano) April 14, 2023

While they work piecemeal to meet all the details, the leaders dream of taking another step: their own pension for 40 players. “We are working on it and I think we are on the right path so that it can be completed in a short period of time,” said President Juan Manuel Aróstegui.

La Verde will face Gimnasia y Esgrima de Mendoza with fourth, fifth and sixth at the Blanquinegro Estate in Mendoza.

Meanwhile, the Seventh, Eighth and Ninth categories will also play on Saturday from 9 in the morning at the “Nicolás Losano” property.

El fixture

*Date 1* vs Juv. United (St. Louis)

*Date 2* FREE

*Date 3* vs Gymnastics and Fencing (Mendoza)

*Date 4* vs San Martin (Mendoza)

*Close 5* vs Dep. Maipu (Mendoza)

*Date 6* vs Estudiantes (San Luis)

*Date 7* vs Independiente Riv. (Mendoza)

*Date 8* vs San Martín (San Juan)

*Date 9* vs Estudiantes (Río IV)

*Date 10* vs Juv. United (St. Louis)

*Date 11* FREE

*Date 12* vs Gymnastics and Fencing (Mendoza)

*Date 13* vs San Martin (Mendoza)

*Close 14* vs Dep. Maipu (Mendoza)

*Date 15* vs Estudiantes (San Luis)

*Date 16* vs Independiente Riv. (Mendoza)

*Date 17* vs San Martín (San Juan)

*Date 18* vs Estudiantes (Río IV)

*Date 19* vs Juv. United (St. Louis)

*Date 20* FREE

*Date 21* vs Gymnastics and Fencing (Mendoza)

*Date 22* vs San Martin (Mendoza)

*Close 23* vs Dep. Maipu (Mendoza)

*Date 24* vs Estudiantes (San Luis)

*Date 25* vs Independiente Riv. (Mendoza)

*Date 26* vs San Martín (San Juan)

*Date 27* vs Estudiantes (Río IV)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

