Home Entertainment Sports agenda: where and when to see the most important events on March 18 and 19
Entertainment

Sports agenda: where and when to see the most important events on March 18 and 19

by admin
Sports agenda: where and when to see the most important events on March 18 and 19

The ball will start rolling this Saturday the 18th at 2:30 p.m. on Star + with the meeting between the Chelsea by Enzo Fernández and Everton. While the blues they try to qualify for the Champions League, their rival tries to get away from the relegation zone.

In parallel, the Manchester City will face Burnley at 2:45 p.m. on Star + and ESPNfor the FA Cup. This will be an ideal match to see Julián Álvarez and Máximo Perrone that they are being substitutes.

Sunday begins with the match of the PSG against Rennes from 1:05 p.m. on Star +. Outside the Champions League, Lionel Messi’s team bets everything to win the local tournament, in which they are leaders and have a 10-point advantage over their escort.

That same day but in Italy, Juventus will visit Inter at 4:45 p.m. on ESPN, where the L faces will meetAutaro Martínez, Ángel Di María and Leandro Paredes. Those from Milan are second, 18 units behind the Napoli leader.

Meanwhile, for the Professional League at 7:00 p.m. on ESPN Premium, Boca will receive Instituto. The last time the Cordoba team visited the Bombonera was in 2005 when they lost 3-0.

To close the day, in Junín at 9:30 p.m. and on the TNT Sports screen, River will face Sarmiento. The millionaires want to put pressure on San Lorenzo who is first and one point behind.

The sports agenda for this weekend March 18 and 19

SATURDAY MARCH 18

ARGENTINE PROFESSIONAL LEAGUE
16:30    Arsenal vs Tigre     TNT SPORTS
19:00 Platense vs. Def and Justice TNT SPORTS
7:00 p.m. Independiente vs. Colón ESPN Premium
21:30 Atl. Tucuman vs Barracks Central ESPN Premium
21:30 Godoy Cruz vs. Belgrano TNT SPORTS

See also  Tomohisa Yamashita starred in the wine manga masterpiece "Shizuku of the Gods" and the first season of the adaptation album officially announced | Hypebeast

SPANISH LEAGUE
10:00    Almeria vs Cadiz    STAR + / ESPN
12:15 Rayo Vallecano vs Girona ESPN Extra / STAR +
17:00 Atlético Madrid vs Valencia SERIES A

BUNDESLIGA
11:30 Augsburgo vs Schalke STAR +
11:30    Hoffenheim vs Hertha Berlin STAR +
11:30 Stuttgart vs Wolfsburg STAR +
11:30    Bochum vs RB Leipzig    STAR +
14:30 Borussia Dortmund vs Colonia STAR +

PREMIER LEAGUE
12:00    Aston Villa vs Bournemouth    STAR +
12:00    Brentford vs Leicester City    STAR + / ESPN
12:00    Southampton vs Tottenham    STAR +
12:00    Wolverhampton vs Leeds    STAR +
14:30    Chelsea vs Everton    STAR +

FRENCH LIGUE 1
13:00    Toulouse vs Lille    STAR +
17:00    Lens vs Angers    STAR +

FA CUP
14:20    Aston Villa vs. Bournemouth    STAR + / ESPN
14:45    Manchester City vs Burnley    STAR + / ESPN

FIRST NATIONAL
15:30 Almirante Brown vs. Flandria TYC SPORTS PLAY
16:00 Nueva Chicago vs Agropecuario TYC SPORTS PLAY
16:00 Brown de Adrogue vs Aldosivi TYC SPORTS PLAY
19:00    All Boys vs Guillermo Brown    TYC SPORTS PLAY
19:30 Chacarita Juniors vs Club Atlético Miter TYC SPORTS PLAY
20:00 Tristan Suarez vs Chaco For Ever TYC SPORTS PLAY
21:30 Quilmes vs Estudiantes Caseros TYC SPORTS PLAY

NATIONAL LEAGUE
11:30 Oberá vs Obras BASQUET PASS TV / TYC SPORTS
21:00 Regatas (C) vs Quimsa BASQUET PASS TV
22:00 Argentine (J) vs Instituto BASQUET PASS TV / DIRECTV SPORTS

ROLAND GARROS JUNIOR SERIES
09:00 STAR+ Semifinals

SIX NATIONS
09:20 Scotland vs. Italy ESPN 3 / STAR+
11:30 a.m. France vs. Wales ESPN 3 / STAR+
1:45 p.m. Ireland vs. England ESPN Extra / STAR+

MEN’S HOCKEY: METROPOLITAN TOURNAMENT
12:00 Banco Provincia vs. STAR+ city

F1 – SAUDI ARABIAN GP
13:55 STAR Classification +

See also  "Uncharted" new "Treasure Boy" special: Drake is just a normal person - Movie - cnBeta.COM

WOMEN’S HOCKEY: METROPOLITAN TOURNAMENT
14:00 GEBA vs. Banco Provincia STAR+

SAUDI ARABIAN LEAGUE
14:30 Al Nassr vs. Abha DIRECTV SPORTS

SUPER RUGBY AMERICAS
16:00 Cobras Brasil XV vs. SELKNAM ESPN Extra / STAR +

ATP 1000 – INDIAN WELLS
5:00 p.m. ESPN 2/STAR+ Men’s Semifinals

SUNDAY MARCH 19

ARGENTINE PROFESSIONAL LEAGUE
4:30 p.m. Gymnastics vs. ESPN Premium Students
19:00 Boca vs. ESPN Premium Institute
21:30    Sarmiento vs. River    TNT SPORTS

A LEAGUE
08:20    Sampdoria vs. Hellas Verona    ESPN 3 / STAR +
10:50 Fiorentina vs. Lecce STAR+
10:55 Turin vs. Naples STAR + / ESPN
1.50pm Lazio vs. Rome ESPN 2 / STAR +
16:30    Inter vs. Juventus    ESPN 2 / STAR +

FRENCH LIGUE 1
08:50 Ajaccio vs. Monaco STAR+ / ESPN
12:50    PSG vs. Rennes    STAR +
16:30 Reims vs. Olympique Marseille ESPN 3 / STAR +

SPANISH LEAGUE
09:50    Betis vs. Mallorca    ESPN 3 / STAR +
12:00 p.m. Osasuna vs. Villarreal ESPN Extra / STAR+
12:15 Real Sociedad vs. Elche DIRECTV SPORTS / 1610
14:30    Getafe vs. Sevilla    DIRECTV SPORTS / 1611
16:50    Barcelona vs. Real Madrid    STAR + / ESPN

PREMIER LEAGUE
10:50    Arsenal vs. Crystal Palace    STAR +

BUNDESLIGA
11:20 Union Berlin vs. Eintracht Frankfurt STAR +
13:20 Bayern Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich ESPN 3 / STAR +
15:20    Mainz 05 vs. Freiburg    STAR +

FA CUP
09:00    Sheffield United vs. Blackburn Rovers    STAR +
11:15    Brighton vs. Grimsby Town    STAR +
13:20    Manchester United vs. Fulham    STAR + / ESPN

FIRST – NATIONAL
6:10 p.m. Temperley vs. San Telmo DIRECTV SPORTS / 1610

TC 2000
09:30 Rafaela TYC SPORTS

NATIONAL LEAGUE
20:00 Union (SF) vs. Mouth BASQUET PASS TV
21:00 Communications vs. Peñarol BASKETBALL PASS TV
22:00 Olympic (LB) vs. San Lorenzo BASQUET PASS TV

See also  Mercedes, the strongest shock: six electric premieres at the Munich Motor Show

CURRIE CUP
08:55    Griffons vs. Cheetahs    STAR +
10:55    Griquas vs. Sharks    STAR +

F1 – SAUDI ARABIAN GP
10:10    Feature Race    ESPN 2 / STAR +
13:55 Race STAR +

EREDIVISIE
10:25 Ajax vs. Feyenoord ESPN 3 / STAR +
12:30    Vitesse vs. PSV    STAR +

WTA PREMIER – INDIAN WELLS
17:00    Final

FOOTBALL – TOURNAMENT OPENING
18:00 Olimpia vs Libertad TIGO SPORTS

MAJOR LEAGUE RUGBY
19:00    Rugby New York vs. New England Free Jacks    DIRECTV SPORTS / 1614

ATP 1000 – INDIAN WELLS
20:00    Final    ESPN 2

You may also like

You may also like

Joaquín Sabina, against all odds at Kempes: a...

sister’s outrage

Sampaoli spoke of the non-authorization of “Papu” Gómez...

The cover of the PROFILE newspaper for Saturday,...

how to access the salary slip

The happiness of Felipe Salomoni after having returned...

A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan 1 “Hand...

Honda SH & Co, here are the most...

Heat and humidity, the protagonists of this Saturday...

Survival thriller “Fall” officially announced that a sequel...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy