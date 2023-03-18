The ball will start rolling this Saturday the 18th at 2:30 p.m. on Star + with the meeting between the Chelsea by Enzo Fernández and Everton. While the blues they try to qualify for the Champions League, their rival tries to get away from the relegation zone.
In parallel, the Manchester City will face Burnley at 2:45 p.m. on Star + and ESPNfor the FA Cup. This will be an ideal match to see Julián Álvarez and Máximo Perrone that they are being substitutes.
Sunday begins with the match of the PSG against Rennes from 1:05 p.m. on Star +. Outside the Champions League, Lionel Messi’s team bets everything to win the local tournament, in which they are leaders and have a 10-point advantage over their escort.
That same day but in Italy, Juventus will visit Inter at 4:45 p.m. on ESPN, where the L faces will meetAutaro Martínez, Ángel Di María and Leandro Paredes. Those from Milan are second, 18 units behind the Napoli leader.
Meanwhile, for the Professional League at 7:00 p.m. on ESPN Premium, Boca will receive Instituto. The last time the Cordoba team visited the Bombonera was in 2005 when they lost 3-0.
To close the day, in Junín at 9:30 p.m. and on the TNT Sports screen, River will face Sarmiento. The millionaires want to put pressure on San Lorenzo who is first and one point behind.
The sports agenda for this weekend March 18 and 19
SATURDAY MARCH 18
ARGENTINE PROFESSIONAL LEAGUE
16:30 Arsenal vs Tigre TNT SPORTS
19:00 Platense vs. Def and Justice TNT SPORTS
7:00 p.m. Independiente vs. Colón ESPN Premium
21:30 Atl. Tucuman vs Barracks Central ESPN Premium
21:30 Godoy Cruz vs. Belgrano TNT SPORTS
SPANISH LEAGUE
10:00 Almeria vs Cadiz STAR + / ESPN
12:15 Rayo Vallecano vs Girona ESPN Extra / STAR +
17:00 Atlético Madrid vs Valencia SERIES A
BUNDESLIGA
11:30 Augsburgo vs Schalke STAR +
11:30 Hoffenheim vs Hertha Berlin STAR +
11:30 Stuttgart vs Wolfsburg STAR +
11:30 Bochum vs RB Leipzig STAR +
14:30 Borussia Dortmund vs Colonia STAR +
PREMIER LEAGUE
12:00 Aston Villa vs Bournemouth STAR +
12:00 Brentford vs Leicester City STAR + / ESPN
12:00 Southampton vs Tottenham STAR +
12:00 Wolverhampton vs Leeds STAR +
14:30 Chelsea vs Everton STAR +
FRENCH LIGUE 1
13:00 Toulouse vs Lille STAR +
17:00 Lens vs Angers STAR +
FA CUP
14:20 Aston Villa vs. Bournemouth STAR + / ESPN
14:45 Manchester City vs Burnley STAR + / ESPN
FIRST NATIONAL
15:30 Almirante Brown vs. Flandria TYC SPORTS PLAY
16:00 Nueva Chicago vs Agropecuario TYC SPORTS PLAY
16:00 Brown de Adrogue vs Aldosivi TYC SPORTS PLAY
19:00 All Boys vs Guillermo Brown TYC SPORTS PLAY
19:30 Chacarita Juniors vs Club Atlético Miter TYC SPORTS PLAY
20:00 Tristan Suarez vs Chaco For Ever TYC SPORTS PLAY
21:30 Quilmes vs Estudiantes Caseros TYC SPORTS PLAY
NATIONAL LEAGUE
11:30 Oberá vs Obras BASQUET PASS TV / TYC SPORTS
21:00 Regatas (C) vs Quimsa BASQUET PASS TV
22:00 Argentine (J) vs Instituto BASQUET PASS TV / DIRECTV SPORTS
ROLAND GARROS JUNIOR SERIES
09:00 STAR+ Semifinals
SIX NATIONS
09:20 Scotland vs. Italy ESPN 3 / STAR+
11:30 a.m. France vs. Wales ESPN 3 / STAR+
1:45 p.m. Ireland vs. England ESPN Extra / STAR+
MEN’S HOCKEY: METROPOLITAN TOURNAMENT
12:00 Banco Provincia vs. STAR+ city
F1 – SAUDI ARABIAN GP
13:55 STAR Classification +
WOMEN’S HOCKEY: METROPOLITAN TOURNAMENT
14:00 GEBA vs. Banco Provincia STAR+
SAUDI ARABIAN LEAGUE
14:30 Al Nassr vs. Abha DIRECTV SPORTS
SUPER RUGBY AMERICAS
16:00 Cobras Brasil XV vs. SELKNAM ESPN Extra / STAR +
ATP 1000 – INDIAN WELLS
5:00 p.m. ESPN 2/STAR+ Men’s Semifinals
SUNDAY MARCH 19
ARGENTINE PROFESSIONAL LEAGUE
4:30 p.m. Gymnastics vs. ESPN Premium Students
19:00 Boca vs. ESPN Premium Institute
21:30 Sarmiento vs. River TNT SPORTS
A LEAGUE
08:20 Sampdoria vs. Hellas Verona ESPN 3 / STAR +
10:50 Fiorentina vs. Lecce STAR+
10:55 Turin vs. Naples STAR + / ESPN
1.50pm Lazio vs. Rome ESPN 2 / STAR +
16:30 Inter vs. Juventus ESPN 2 / STAR +
FRENCH LIGUE 1
08:50 Ajaccio vs. Monaco STAR+ / ESPN
12:50 PSG vs. Rennes STAR +
16:30 Reims vs. Olympique Marseille ESPN 3 / STAR +
SPANISH LEAGUE
09:50 Betis vs. Mallorca ESPN 3 / STAR +
12:00 p.m. Osasuna vs. Villarreal ESPN Extra / STAR+
12:15 Real Sociedad vs. Elche DIRECTV SPORTS / 1610
14:30 Getafe vs. Sevilla DIRECTV SPORTS / 1611
16:50 Barcelona vs. Real Madrid STAR + / ESPN
PREMIER LEAGUE
10:50 Arsenal vs. Crystal Palace STAR +
BUNDESLIGA
11:20 Union Berlin vs. Eintracht Frankfurt STAR +
13:20 Bayern Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich ESPN 3 / STAR +
15:20 Mainz 05 vs. Freiburg STAR +
FA CUP
09:00 Sheffield United vs. Blackburn Rovers STAR +
11:15 Brighton vs. Grimsby Town STAR +
13:20 Manchester United vs. Fulham STAR + / ESPN
FIRST – NATIONAL
6:10 p.m. Temperley vs. San Telmo DIRECTV SPORTS / 1610
TC 2000
09:30 Rafaela TYC SPORTS
NATIONAL LEAGUE
20:00 Union (SF) vs. Mouth BASQUET PASS TV
21:00 Communications vs. Peñarol BASKETBALL PASS TV
22:00 Olympic (LB) vs. San Lorenzo BASQUET PASS TV
CURRIE CUP
08:55 Griffons vs. Cheetahs STAR +
10:55 Griquas vs. Sharks STAR +
F1 – SAUDI ARABIAN GP
10:10 Feature Race ESPN 2 / STAR +
13:55 Race STAR +
EREDIVISIE
10:25 Ajax vs. Feyenoord ESPN 3 / STAR +
12:30 Vitesse vs. PSV STAR +
WTA PREMIER – INDIAN WELLS
17:00 Final
FOOTBALL – TOURNAMENT OPENING
18:00 Olimpia vs Libertad TIGO SPORTS
MAJOR LEAGUE RUGBY
19:00 Rugby New York vs. New England Free Jacks DIRECTV SPORTS / 1614
ATP 1000 – INDIAN WELLS
20:00 Final ESPN 2
