The ball will start rolling this Saturday the 18th at 2:30 p.m. on Star + with the meeting between the Chelsea by Enzo Fernández and Everton. While the blues they try to qualify for the Champions League, their rival tries to get away from the relegation zone.

In parallel, the Manchester City will face Burnley at 2:45 p.m. on Star + and ESPNfor the FA Cup. This will be an ideal match to see Julián Álvarez and Máximo Perrone that they are being substitutes.

Sunday begins with the match of the PSG against Rennes from 1:05 p.m. on Star +. Outside the Champions League, Lionel Messi’s team bets everything to win the local tournament, in which they are leaders and have a 10-point advantage over their escort.

That same day but in Italy, Juventus will visit Inter at 4:45 p.m. on ESPN, where the L faces will meetAutaro Martínez, Ángel Di María and Leandro Paredes. Those from Milan are second, 18 units behind the Napoli leader.

Meanwhile, for the Professional League at 7:00 p.m. on ESPN Premium, Boca will receive Instituto. The last time the Cordoba team visited the Bombonera was in 2005 when they lost 3-0.

To close the day, in Junín at 9:30 p.m. and on the TNT Sports screen, River will face Sarmiento. The millionaires want to put pressure on San Lorenzo who is first and one point behind.

The sports agenda for this weekend March 18 and 19

SATURDAY MARCH 18

ARGENTINE PROFESSIONAL LEAGUE

16:30 Arsenal vs Tigre TNT SPORTS

19:00 Platense vs. Def and Justice TNT SPORTS

7:00 p.m. Independiente vs. Colón ESPN Premium

21:30 Atl. Tucuman vs Barracks Central ESPN Premium

21:30 Godoy Cruz vs. Belgrano TNT SPORTS

SPANISH LEAGUE

10:00 Almeria vs Cadiz STAR + / ESPN

12:15 Rayo Vallecano vs Girona ESPN Extra / STAR +

17:00 Atlético Madrid vs Valencia SERIES A

BUNDESLIGA

11:30 Augsburgo vs Schalke STAR +

11:30 Hoffenheim vs Hertha Berlin STAR +

11:30 Stuttgart vs Wolfsburg STAR +

11:30 Bochum vs RB Leipzig STAR +

14:30 Borussia Dortmund vs Colonia STAR +

PREMIER LEAGUE

12:00 Aston Villa vs Bournemouth STAR +

12:00 Brentford vs Leicester City STAR + / ESPN

12:00 Southampton vs Tottenham STAR +

12:00 Wolverhampton vs Leeds STAR +

14:30 Chelsea vs Everton STAR +

FRENCH LIGUE 1

13:00 Toulouse vs Lille STAR +

17:00 Lens vs Angers STAR +

FA CUP

14:20 Aston Villa vs. Bournemouth STAR + / ESPN

14:45 Manchester City vs Burnley STAR + / ESPN

FIRST NATIONAL

15:30 Almirante Brown vs. Flandria TYC SPORTS PLAY

16:00 Nueva Chicago vs Agropecuario TYC SPORTS PLAY

16:00 Brown de Adrogue vs Aldosivi TYC SPORTS PLAY

19:00 All Boys vs Guillermo Brown TYC SPORTS PLAY

19:30 Chacarita Juniors vs Club Atlético Miter TYC SPORTS PLAY

20:00 Tristan Suarez vs Chaco For Ever TYC SPORTS PLAY

21:30 Quilmes vs Estudiantes Caseros TYC SPORTS PLAY

NATIONAL LEAGUE

11:30 Oberá vs Obras BASQUET PASS TV / TYC SPORTS

21:00 Regatas (C) vs Quimsa BASQUET PASS TV

22:00 Argentine (J) vs Instituto BASQUET PASS TV / DIRECTV SPORTS

ROLAND GARROS JUNIOR SERIES

09:00 STAR+ Semifinals

SIX NATIONS

09:20 Scotland vs. Italy ESPN 3 / STAR+

11:30 a.m. France vs. Wales ESPN 3 / STAR+

1:45 p.m. Ireland vs. England ESPN Extra / STAR+

MEN’S HOCKEY: METROPOLITAN TOURNAMENT

12:00 Banco Provincia vs. STAR+ city

F1 – SAUDI ARABIAN GP

13:55 STAR Classification +

WOMEN’S HOCKEY: METROPOLITAN TOURNAMENT

14:00 GEBA vs. Banco Provincia STAR+

SAUDI ARABIAN LEAGUE

14:30 Al Nassr vs. Abha DIRECTV SPORTS

SUPER RUGBY AMERICAS

16:00 Cobras Brasil XV vs. SELKNAM ESPN Extra / STAR +

ATP 1000 – INDIAN WELLS

5:00 p.m. ESPN 2/STAR+ Men’s Semifinals

SUNDAY MARCH 19

ARGENTINE PROFESSIONAL LEAGUE

4:30 p.m. Gymnastics vs. ESPN Premium Students

19:00 Boca vs. ESPN Premium Institute

21:30 Sarmiento vs. River TNT SPORTS

A LEAGUE

08:20 Sampdoria vs. Hellas Verona ESPN 3 / STAR +

10:50 Fiorentina vs. Lecce STAR+

10:55 Turin vs. Naples STAR + / ESPN

1.50pm Lazio vs. Rome ESPN 2 / STAR +

16:30 Inter vs. Juventus ESPN 2 / STAR +

FRENCH LIGUE 1

08:50 Ajaccio vs. Monaco STAR+ / ESPN

12:50 PSG vs. Rennes STAR +

16:30 Reims vs. Olympique Marseille ESPN 3 / STAR +

SPANISH LEAGUE

09:50 Betis vs. Mallorca ESPN 3 / STAR +

12:00 p.m. Osasuna vs. Villarreal ESPN Extra / STAR+

12:15 Real Sociedad vs. Elche DIRECTV SPORTS / 1610

14:30 Getafe vs. Sevilla DIRECTV SPORTS / 1611

16:50 Barcelona vs. Real Madrid STAR + / ESPN

PREMIER LEAGUE

10:50 Arsenal vs. Crystal Palace STAR +

BUNDESLIGA

11:20 Union Berlin vs. Eintracht Frankfurt STAR +

13:20 Bayern Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich ESPN 3 / STAR +

15:20 Mainz 05 vs. Freiburg STAR +

FA CUP

09:00 Sheffield United vs. Blackburn Rovers STAR +

11:15 Brighton vs. Grimsby Town STAR +

13:20 Manchester United vs. Fulham STAR + / ESPN

FIRST – NATIONAL

6:10 p.m. Temperley vs. San Telmo DIRECTV SPORTS / 1610

TC 2000

09:30 Rafaela TYC SPORTS

NATIONAL LEAGUE

20:00 Union (SF) vs. Mouth BASQUET PASS TV

21:00 Communications vs. Peñarol BASKETBALL PASS TV

22:00 Olympic (LB) vs. San Lorenzo BASQUET PASS TV

CURRIE CUP

08:55 Griffons vs. Cheetahs STAR +

10:55 Griquas vs. Sharks STAR +

F1 – SAUDI ARABIAN GP

10:10 Feature Race ESPN 2 / STAR +

13:55 Race STAR +

EREDIVISIE

10:25 Ajax vs. Feyenoord ESPN 3 / STAR +

12:30 Vitesse vs. PSV STAR +

WTA PREMIER – INDIAN WELLS

17:00 Final

FOOTBALL – TOURNAMENT OPENING

18:00 Olimpia vs Libertad TIGO SPORTS

MAJOR LEAGUE RUGBY

19:00 Rugby New York vs. New England Free Jacks DIRECTV SPORTS / 1614

ATP 1000 – INDIAN WELLS

20:00 Final ESPN 2