Sports agenda: where to see all the events of this May 20 and 21

Every weekend the sports agenda is loaded with events, so we review the date and television of all sporting events. ANDl Saturday locally at 2:00 p.m. on ESPN Premium San Lorenzo will face the institute. Boedo’s team is second, 5 points behind River and is excited about the championship.

The U20 World Cup starts. The initial kick will be given by Argentina against Uzbekistan at 6:00 p.m. on the screens of DIRECTV SPORTS, TV PUBLICA, TYC SPORTS and TYC SPORTS PLAY. Javier Mascherano’s team leads group A and will include Soulé, Buonanotte and Romero, among other figures.

Sunday begins with a duel between the Julián Álvarez’s Manchester City against Enzo Fernández’s Chelsea from 11:50 a.m., will be televised on ESPN and Star +. The home team if they win and Arsenal lose, they will be crowned champions of the Premier League.

Then at 3:30 p.m. on Star +, Lionel Messi’s PSG will visit Auxerre. The Parisians must win and hope Lens don’t take points to win their 12th Ligue One tournament.

While from 8:30 p.m. on TNT Premium, River will receive Platense at the close of date 17. The millionaire needs to win and keep stretching the advantage even more against his pursuers.

Meanwhile, the sports day culminates with the NBA and the match between Miami Heat and Boston Celtics in the third final of the Eastern Conference at 9:30 p.m. on Star +. The Florida franchise takes two games ahead.

Complete sports agenda for Saturday, May 20

ARGENTINE PROFESSIONAL LEAGUE

14:00 San Lorenzo vs Instituto ESPN Premium

21:30 Lanús vs Newell’s ESPN Premium / STAR +

21:30 Tigre vs Atlético Tucumán TNT SPORTS / PREMIER LEAGUE

08:30 Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford STAR + / ESPN

11:00 Bournemouth vs Manchester United STAR +

11:00 Fulham vs Crystal Palace STAR +

11:00 Liverpool vs Aston Villa STAR +

11:00 Wolverhampton vs Everton STAR + / ESPN

13:30 Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal STAR + / ESPN

SPANISH LEAGUE

09:00 Girona vs. Villarreal DIRECTV SPORTS

11:15 Athletic Club vs Celta de Vigo DIRECTV SPORTS

13:30 Getafe vs Elche DIRECTV SPORTS 2

16:00 Barcelona vs Real Sociedad STAR + / ESPN

A LEAGUE

10:00 Cremonese vs Bologna ESPN Extra / STAR +

13:00 Atalanta vs Hellas Verona STAR +

15:45 Milan vs Sampdoria STAR + / ESPN

BUNDESLIGA

10:30 Hoffenheim vs Union Berlin STAR +

10:30 Hertha Berlin vs Bochum STAR +

10:30 Schalke 04 vs Eintracht Frankfurt ESPN 3 / STAR +

10:30 Werder Bremen vs Colonia STAR +

13:30 Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig ESPN 3 / STAR +

FRENCH LIGUE 1

12:00 Nantes vs Montpellier STAR +

16:00 Lille vs Olympique Marseille ESPN Extra / STAR +

NBA – PLAYOFFS

21:30 LA Lakers vs. Denver Nuggets ESPN 2 / STAR +

FIRST NATIONAL

11:00 Nueva Chicago vs Alte Brown TYC SPORTS PLAY

14:00 Def. Unidos vs San Martin (SJ) TYC SPORTS PLAY

14:00 Agropecuario vs Alvarado TYC SPORTS PLAY

14:00 Almagro vs Gimnasia (M) TYC SPORTS PLAY

14:00 San Telmo vs Board of Trustees TYC SPORTS PLAY

14:00 Temperley vs Guemes (SdE) TYC SPORTS PLAY

14:00 Aldosivi vs Riestra TYC SPORTS PLAY

21:30 Tristan Suarez vs Quilmes TYC SPORTS PLAY

21:30 Chaco For Ever vs Atl Rafaela TYC SPORTS PLAY

21:30 Ind Rivadavia vs Dep. Madryn TYC SPORTS PLAY

TOP 12 FROM URBA

15:10 CUBA vs. Saint Louis STAR +

15:10 Pucará vs. STAR+ Alumni

15:10 ALMOST vs. Buenos Aires STAR+

15:10 Atlético Rosario vs. SIC STAR +

15:10 La Plata vs. Hindu STAR +

15:30 Newman vs. Belgrano ESPN 3 / STAR +

ATP/WTA MASTERS 1000 – ROMA

08:00 Men’s Semifinals ESPN 2 / STAR +

14:00 Women’s final STAR +

SUB 20 WORLD

15:00 Guatemala vs. New Zealand DIRECTV SPORTS+ / 1613 / TYC SPORTS / TYC SPORTS PLAY

3:00 p.m. United States vs. Ecuador DIRECTV SPORTS / 1610 / TYC SPORTS PLAY

18:00 Argentina vs. Uzbekistan DIRECTV SPORTS / 1610 / PUBLIC TV / TYC SPORTS / TYC SPORTS PLAY

18:00 Fiji vs. Slovakia DIRECTV SPORTS+ / 1613 / TYC SPORTS PLAY

SUPER RUGBY AMERICAS

19:00 Selknam vs. Yacaré XV ESPN Extra / STAR +

Complete sports agenda for Sunday, May 21

ARGENTINE PROFESSIONAL LEAGUE

15:30 Belgrano vs. Talleres TNT SPORTS

18:00 Sarmiento vs. Hurricane ESPN Premium

18:00 Columbus vs. Barracks Central TNT SPORTS

20:30 River vs. Platense TNT SPORTS

A LEAGUE

07:20 Lecce vs. Spice STAR + / ESPN

09:50 Torino vs. Fiorentina STAR +

12:50 Napoli vs. Inter ESPN Extra / STAR +

15:30 Udinese vs. Lazio ESPN Extra / STAR +

FRENCH LIGUE 1

07:50 Ajaccio vs. Rennes ESPN 2 / STAR +

11:55 Lorient vs. Lens STAR +

15:30 Auxerre vs. PSGSTAR +

SPANISH LEAGUE

08:50 Rayo Vallecano vs. Spanish ESPN 3 / STAR +

11:00 Atletico Madrid vs. Osasuna ESPN 3 / STAR +

13:15 Valencia vs. Real Madrid ESPN 3 / STAR +

16:00 Sevilla vs. Real Betis DIRECTV SPORTS 2 / 1612

PREMIER LEAGUE

09:25 West Ham vs. Leeds STAR + / ESPN

09:50 Brighton vs. Southampton STAR +

11:50 Manchester City vs. Chelsea STAR + / ESPN

BUNDESLIGA

10:20 Mainz 05 vs. Stuttgart STAR +

12:20 Augsburg vs. Borussia Dortmund STAR +

14:20 Bayer Leverkusen vs. Borussia M’gladbach STAR +

NBA – PLAYOFFS

21:30 Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics STAR +

FIRST – NATIONAL

15:00 Guillermo Brown vs. Flandria TYC SPORTS PLAY

15:30 Deportivo Maipu vs. Villa Dalmine TYC SPORTS PLAY

16:00 San Martin de Tucumán vs. Deportivo Morón TYC SPORTS / TYC SPORTS PLAY

16:00 Club Miter vs Estudiantes (BA) TYC SPORTS PLAY

16:00 Chacarita vs. Brown de Adrogué TYC SPORTS / TYC SPORTS PLAY

ATP/WTA MASTERS 1000 – ROMA

11:20 Final ESPN 2 / STAR +

EUROLEAGUE

14:00 Final: Olimpiacos vs. Real Madrid DIRECTV SPORTS / 1617

GOLF: PGA CHAMPIONSHIP

2:00 p.m. Last Round ESPN 2 / STAR +

SUB 20 WORLD

15:00 Israel vs. Colombia DIRECTV SPORTS / 1610 / TYC SPORTS PLAY

15:00 Nigeria vs. Dominican Republic DIRECTV SPORTS + / 1613 / TYC SPORTS 2 / TYC SPORTS PLAY

18:00 Senegal vs. Japan DIRECTV SPORTS+/1613/TYC SPORTS PLAY

18:00 Italia vs. Brasil DIRECTV SPORTS / 1610 / TYC SPORTS / TYC SPORTS PLAY