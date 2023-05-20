Sports agenda: where to see all the events of this May 20 and 21

Every weekend the sports agenda is loaded with events, so we review the date and television of all sporting events. ANDl Saturday locally at 2:00 p.m. on ESPN Premium San Lorenzo will face the institute. Boedo’s team is second, 5 points behind River and is excited about the championship.
The U20 World Cup starts. The initial kick will be given by Argentina against Uzbekistan at 6:00 p.m. on the screens of DIRECTV SPORTS, TV PUBLICA, TYC SPORTS and TYC SPORTS PLAY. Javier Mascherano’s team leads group A and will include Soulé, Buonanotte and Romero, among other figures.
Sunday begins with a duel between the Julián Álvarez’s Manchester City against Enzo Fernández’s Chelsea from 11:50 a.m., will be televised on ESPN and Star +. The home team if they win and Arsenal lose, they will be crowned champions of the Premier League.
Then at 3:30 p.m. on Star +, Lionel Messi’s PSG will visit Auxerre. The Parisians must win and hope Lens don’t take points to win their 12th Ligue One tournament.
While from 8:30 p.m. on TNT Premium, River will receive Platense at the close of date 17. The millionaire needs to win and keep stretching the advantage even more against his pursuers.
Meanwhile, the sports day culminates with the NBA and the match between Miami Heat and Boston Celtics in the third final of the Eastern Conference at 9:30 p.m. on Star +. The Florida franchise takes two games ahead.
Complete sports agenda for Saturday, May 20
ARGENTINE PROFESSIONAL LEAGUE
14:00 San Lorenzo vs Instituto ESPN Premium
21:30 Lanús vs Newell’s ESPN Premium / STAR +
21:30 Tigre vs Atlético Tucumán TNT SPORTS / PREMIER LEAGUE
08:30 Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford STAR + / ESPN
11:00 Bournemouth vs Manchester United STAR +
11:00 Fulham vs Crystal Palace STAR +
11:00 Liverpool vs Aston Villa STAR +
11:00 Wolverhampton vs Everton STAR + / ESPN
13:30 Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal STAR + / ESPN
SPANISH LEAGUE
09:00 Girona vs. Villarreal DIRECTV SPORTS
11:15 Athletic Club vs Celta de Vigo DIRECTV SPORTS
13:30 Getafe vs Elche DIRECTV SPORTS 2
16:00 Barcelona vs Real Sociedad STAR + / ESPN
A LEAGUE
10:00 Cremonese vs Bologna ESPN Extra / STAR +
13:00 Atalanta vs Hellas Verona STAR +
15:45 Milan vs Sampdoria STAR + / ESPN
BUNDESLIGA
10:30 Hoffenheim vs Union Berlin STAR +
10:30 Hertha Berlin vs Bochum STAR +
10:30 Schalke 04 vs Eintracht Frankfurt ESPN 3 / STAR +
10:30 Werder Bremen vs Colonia STAR +
13:30 Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig ESPN 3 / STAR +
FRENCH LIGUE 1
12:00 Nantes vs Montpellier STAR +
16:00 Lille vs Olympique Marseille ESPN Extra / STAR +
NBA – PLAYOFFS
21:30 LA Lakers vs. Denver Nuggets ESPN 2 / STAR +
FIRST NATIONAL
11:00 Nueva Chicago vs Alte Brown TYC SPORTS PLAY
14:00 Def. Unidos vs San Martin (SJ) TYC SPORTS PLAY
14:00 Agropecuario vs Alvarado TYC SPORTS PLAY
14:00 Almagro vs Gimnasia (M) TYC SPORTS PLAY
14:00 San Telmo vs Board of Trustees TYC SPORTS PLAY
14:00 Temperley vs Guemes (SdE) TYC SPORTS PLAY
14:00 Aldosivi vs Riestra TYC SPORTS PLAY
21:30 Tristan Suarez vs Quilmes TYC SPORTS PLAY
21:30 Chaco For Ever vs Atl Rafaela TYC SPORTS PLAY
21:30 Ind Rivadavia vs Dep. Madryn TYC SPORTS PLAY
TOP 12 FROM URBA
15:10 CUBA vs. Saint Louis STAR +
15:10 Pucará vs. STAR+ Alumni
15:10 ALMOST vs. Buenos Aires STAR+
15:10 Atlético Rosario vs. SIC STAR +
15:10 La Plata vs. Hindu STAR +
15:30 Newman vs. Belgrano ESPN 3 / STAR +
ATP/WTA MASTERS 1000 – ROMA
08:00 Men’s Semifinals ESPN 2 / STAR +
14:00 Women’s final STAR +
SUB 20 WORLD
15:00 Guatemala vs. New Zealand DIRECTV SPORTS+ / 1613 / TYC SPORTS / TYC SPORTS PLAY
3:00 p.m. United States vs. Ecuador DIRECTV SPORTS / 1610 / TYC SPORTS PLAY
18:00 Argentina vs. Uzbekistan DIRECTV SPORTS / 1610 / PUBLIC TV / TYC SPORTS / TYC SPORTS PLAY
18:00 Fiji vs. Slovakia DIRECTV SPORTS+ / 1613 / TYC SPORTS PLAY
SUPER RUGBY AMERICAS
19:00 Selknam vs. Yacaré XV ESPN Extra / STAR +
Complete sports agenda for Sunday, May 21
ARGENTINE PROFESSIONAL LEAGUE
15:30 Belgrano vs. Talleres TNT SPORTS
18:00 Sarmiento vs. Hurricane ESPN Premium
18:00 Columbus vs. Barracks Central TNT SPORTS
20:30 River vs. Platense TNT SPORTS
A LEAGUE
07:20 Lecce vs. Spice STAR + / ESPN
09:50 Torino vs. Fiorentina STAR +
12:50 Napoli vs. Inter ESPN Extra / STAR +
15:30 Udinese vs. Lazio ESPN Extra / STAR +
FRENCH LIGUE 1
07:50 Ajaccio vs. Rennes ESPN 2 / STAR +
11:55 Lorient vs. Lens STAR +
15:30 Auxerre vs. PSGSTAR +
SPANISH LEAGUE
08:50 Rayo Vallecano vs. Spanish ESPN 3 / STAR +
11:00 Atletico Madrid vs. Osasuna ESPN 3 / STAR +
13:15 Valencia vs. Real Madrid ESPN 3 / STAR +
16:00 Sevilla vs. Real Betis DIRECTV SPORTS 2 / 1612
PREMIER LEAGUE
09:25 West Ham vs. Leeds STAR + / ESPN
09:50 Brighton vs. Southampton STAR +
11:50 Manchester City vs. Chelsea STAR + / ESPN
BUNDESLIGA
10:20 Mainz 05 vs. Stuttgart STAR +
12:20 Augsburg vs. Borussia Dortmund STAR +
14:20 Bayer Leverkusen vs. Borussia M’gladbach STAR +
NBA – PLAYOFFS
21:30 Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics STAR +
FIRST – NATIONAL
15:00 Guillermo Brown vs. Flandria TYC SPORTS PLAY
15:30 Deportivo Maipu vs. Villa Dalmine TYC SPORTS PLAY
16:00 San Martin de Tucumán vs. Deportivo Morón TYC SPORTS / TYC SPORTS PLAY
16:00 Club Miter vs Estudiantes (BA) TYC SPORTS PLAY
16:00 Chacarita vs. Brown de Adrogué TYC SPORTS / TYC SPORTS PLAY
ATP/WTA MASTERS 1000 – ROMA
11:20 Final ESPN 2 / STAR +
EUROLEAGUE
14:00 Final: Olimpiacos vs. Real Madrid DIRECTV SPORTS / 1617
GOLF: PGA CHAMPIONSHIP
2:00 p.m. Last Round ESPN 2 / STAR +
SUB 20 WORLD
15:00 Israel vs. Colombia DIRECTV SPORTS / 1610 / TYC SPORTS PLAY
15:00 Nigeria vs. Dominican Republic DIRECTV SPORTS + / 1613 / TYC SPORTS 2 / TYC SPORTS PLAY
18:00 Senegal vs. Japan DIRECTV SPORTS+/1613/TYC SPORTS PLAY
18:00 Italia vs. Brasil DIRECTV SPORTS / 1610 / TYC SPORTS / TYC SPORTS PLAY
