This Wednesday the 19th of there will be another cup day. He Inter will receive Benfica for the quarterfinals of the UEFA Champions League. The Italians beat the Portuguese 2-0 in the first leg. The match It will be televised at 4:00 p.m. on Fox Sports and Star +.

In parallel, on ESPN and STAR + Bayern Munich will play Manchester City. Those led by Pep Guardiola became strong in the first clash and thrashed 3-0.

Also, on this continent there is the Copa Libertadores. River will face Sporting Cristal in the More Monumental. Los millionaires they will seek to add their first points after their fall in Bolivia. The meeting will begin at 9:00 p.m. on the Fox Sports and Star + screen.

While, at the same time but for the Copa Sudamericana Defense and Justice will clash with América from Brazil and the match can be seen on ESPN and Star +. He hawk he lost 3-0 in his debut in Colombia.

Finally, at 9:30 pm Argentinos Juniors will visit Corinthians for the Copa Libertadores. It will be televised by Fox Sports 2 and Star +. He animal and Racing were the only national teams that won this tournament on the first date.

Sports agenda: where to see all the events on Wednesday, April 19

UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

16:00 Inter vs. Benfica FOX SPORTS / STAR +

16:00 Bayern Munich vs. Manchester City ESPN / STAR +

SOUTH AMERICAN CONMEBOL CUP

21:00 Defense and Justice vs. America Mineiro STAR + / ESPN

23:00 LDU Quito vs. Magellan ESPN 2 / STAR +

CONMEBOL LIBERTADORES CUP

19:00 National vs. Independent Medellin FOX SPORTS 2 / STAR +

21:00 River Plate vs. Sporting Cristal FOX SPORTS / Pluto TV / STAR + / TELEFE

21:30 Flamengo vs. Ñublense STAR +

21:30 Corinthians vs. Argentinos Juniors FOX SPORTS 2 / STAR +

22:00 Colo-Colo vs. Monagas FOX SPORTS 3 / STAR +

23:00 Barcelona vs. Bolívar STAR +

ARGENTINE CUP

16:10 San Martin Tucumán vs. Deportivo Morón TYC SPORTS / TYC SPORTS PLAY

NBA

20:30 Memphis Grizzlies vs. Los Angeles Lakers ESPN Extra

NATIONAL LEAGUE

21:00 Union vs. Stream BASQUET PASS TV

22:00 Communications vs. Boca BASKETBALL PASS TV

22:00 The Union vs. BASQUET PASS TV regattas

CYCLING

10:00 La Fleche Wallone Men ESPN 3 / STAR +

LEAGUE ACB

15:00 Real Madrid vs. Girona FOX SPORTS 2