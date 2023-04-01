This Saturday the 1st begins pure football in the Premier League, where the Manchester City will face Liverpool at 8:30 a.m. and the match can be seen on the ESPN screen and on Star +. The citizens they march seconds to 8 units of the Arsenal pointer, while los reds they want to reach the qualifying positions of the Champions League.

At noon, the Chelsea will receive Aston Villa, more specifically at 1:00 p.m. and the game can be seen on Star +. A match of world champions, with Enzo Fernández on one side and Emiliano Back Martinez from the other.

Later, in the local league Boca will visit Barracas Central at 3:30 p.m. on ESPN Premium. The Xeneises will be directed temporarily by Mariano Herrón, after the recent departure of Hugo Ibarra.

Then, San Lorenzo will play with Independiente in Bajo Flores from 7:00 p.m. on the TNT Sports screen. The classic will have two very different realities: the Cyclon is second and fights to overcome the pointer River, while the Red only won one match.

Sunday 02 begins with the Moto GP Argentina 2023 from 2:00 p.m. on ESPN and Star+. The second race of the year of the motorcycle world championship. As usual, the Termas de Río Hondo circuit will be used.

On the other hand, at 3:30 p.m. on the ESPN 2 and Star + screen Napoli will face Milan in Seria A in Italy. While at the same time the PSG of Lionel Messi recibe al Lyon. The meeting will be televised on the ESPN screen and on Star +.

Sporting events on Saturday, April 1

ARGENTINE PROFESSIONAL LEAGUE

15:30 Barracas Central vs Boca ESPN Premium

19:00 San Lorenzo vs Independiente TNT SPORTS

19:30 Racing vs Huracán ESPN Premium

21:30 Tigre vs. Lanús TNT SPORTS

PREMIER LEAGUE

08:30 Manchester City vs Liverpool STAR + / ESPN

11:00 AFC Bournemouth vs Fulham STAR +

11:00 Arsenal vs Leeds United STAR + / ESPN

11:00 Brighton vs Brentford STAR +

11:00 Crystal Palace vs Leicester City STAR +

11:00 Nottingham Forest vs Wolverhampton STAR +

13:00 Chelsea vs Aston Villa STAR +

SPANISH LEAGUE

09:00 Girona vs Espanyol DIRECTV SPORTS

11:15 Athletic Club vs Getafe DIRECTV SPORTS

13:30 Cádiz vs Sevilla DIRECTV SPORTS

4:00 p.m. Elche vs. Barcelona ESPN 2 / STAR +

A LEAGUE

10:00 Cremonese vs Atalanta STAR +

13:00 Inter vs Fiorentina STAR + / ESPN

15:45 Juventus vs Hellas Verona STAR +

BUNDESLIGA

10:30 RB Leipzig vs Mainz 05 STAR +

10:30 Union Berlin vs Stuttgart ESPN 3 /STAR +

10:30 Freiburg vs Hertha Berlin STAR +

10:30 Wolfsburg vs Augsburg STAR +

10:30 Schalke 04 vs Bayer Leverkusen STAR +

13:30 Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund ESPN 3 /STAR +

FRENCH LIGUE 1

12:00 Auxerre vs Troyes STAR +

16:00 Rennes vs Lens STAR +

FIRST NATIONAL

15:30 Brown (A) vs Atl Rafaela TYC SPORTS PLAY

15:30 Def. de Belgrano vs Alvarado TYC SPORTS PLAY

19:30 Racing (C) vs Chaco For Ever TYC SPORTS PLAY

20:00 Tristan Suarez vs Chacarita TYC SPORTS PLAY

21:15 Estudiantes (BA) vs Aldosivi TYC SPORTS PLAY /NBA

20:30 Miami Heat vs. Dallas Mavericks ESPN Extra /STAR +

MOTO GP ARGENTINA

10:00 Practices #3 ESPN 2 /STAR +

MEN’S HOCKEY: METROPOLITAN TOURNAMENT

12:00 GEBA vs. U. from Plata STAR +

WOMEN’S HOCKEY: METROPOLITAN TOURNAMENT

14:00 GEBA vs. Quilmes STAR +

EREDIVISIE

15:00 NEC vs PSV STAR +

SUPER RUGBY AMERICAS

20:00 Yacaré XV vs. SELKNAM ESPN Extra / STAR+

MASTERS 1000 DE MIAMI

23:50 Women’s Final ESPN 2 / STAR +

Sporting events on Sunday, April 2

ARGENTINE PROFESSIONAL LEAGUE

16:30 Institute vs. ESPN Premium Workshops

19:00 Columbus vs. Atlético Tucumán TNT SPORTS

21:30 Banfield vs. Platense PUBLIC TV

A LEAGUE

07:20 Bologna vs. Udinese ESPN 2 / STAR +

09:50 Spice vs. Salerno STAR +

09:50 Monza vs. Lazio ESPN 3 / STAR +

12:50 Roma vs. Sampdoria STAR +

15:30 Napoli vs. Milan ESPN 2 / STAR +

FRENCH LIGUE 1

07:50 Lille vs. Lorient STAR+

11:55 Monaco vs. Strasbourg ESPN 3 / STAR +

15:30 PSG vs. Lyon STAR + / ESPN

SPANISH LEAGUE

08:50 Celta de Vigo vs. Almeria ESPN Extra / STAR +

11:15 Real Madrid vs. Valladolid DIRECTV SPORTS / 1610

16:00 Atlético Madrid vs Real Betis DIRECTV SPORTS / 1610

PREMIER LEAGUE

09:50 West Ham vs. Southampton STAR + / ESPN

12:20 Newcastle vs. Manchester United STAR + / ESPN

BUNDESLIGA

10:20 Cologne vs. Borussia M’gladbach STAR +

12:20 Werder Bremen vs. Hoffenheim STAR +

NATIONAL LEAGUE

20:00 Athens vs Oberá BASQUET PASS TV

21:00 Peñarol vs Regatas BASKETBALL PASS TV

SUPER RUGBY PACIFIC

00:30 Hurricanes vs. Force STAR +

F1 GP – AUSTRALIA

01:00 STAR + race

01:55 Race ESPN 2 / STAR +

EREDIVISIE

07:00 G. A Eagles vs. Ajax STAR + / ESPN

07:00 NEC vs. PSV ESPN

10:20 Sparta Rotterdam vs. Feyernoord STAR +

SEVEN DE HONG KONG

07:30 Sevens Series ESPN 4 STAR +

MOTO GP ARGENTINA

10:45 Qualifying ESPN 2

MASTERS 1000 DE MIAMI

14:00 Final ESPN 3

TURKEY SUPER LEAGUE

14:20 Fenerbahce vs Besiktas FOX SPORTS

SOUTH AMERICAN UNDER-17

21:00 Bolivia vs. Argentina TYC SPORTS

MLB (MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL)

20:00 Texas Rangers vs. Philadelphia Phillies ESPN 2 / STAR +

SUPER RUGBY AMERICAS

20:00 American Raptors vs. Cobras XV ESPN 3 / STAR +