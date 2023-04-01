Home Entertainment Sports agenda: where to see the events of April 01 and 02
Sports agenda: where to see the events of April 01 and 02

Sports agenda: where to see the events of April 01 and 02

This Saturday the 1st begins pure football in the Premier League, where the Manchester City will face Liverpool at 8:30 a.m. and the match can be seen on the ESPN screen and on Star +. The citizens they march seconds to 8 units of the Arsenal pointer, while los reds they want to reach the qualifying positions of the Champions League.

At noon, the Chelsea will receive Aston Villa, more specifically at 1:00 p.m. and the game can be seen on Star +. A match of world champions, with Enzo Fernández on one side and Emiliano Back Martinez from the other.

Later, in the local league Boca will visit Barracas Central at 3:30 p.m. on ESPN Premium. The Xeneises will be directed temporarily by Mariano Herrón, after the recent departure of Hugo Ibarra.

Then, San Lorenzo will play with Independiente in Bajo Flores from 7:00 p.m. on the TNT Sports screen. The classic will have two very different realities: the Cyclon is second and fights to overcome the pointer River, while the Red only won one match.

Sunday 02 begins with the Moto GP Argentina 2023 from 2:00 p.m. on ESPN and Star+. The second race of the year of the motorcycle world championship. As usual, the Termas de Río Hondo circuit will be used.

On the other hand, at 3:30 p.m. on the ESPN 2 and Star + screen Napoli will face Milan in Seria A in Italy. While at the same time the PSG of Lionel Messi recibe al Lyon. The meeting will be televised on the ESPN screen and on Star +.

Sporting events on Saturday, April 1

ARGENTINE PROFESSIONAL LEAGUE
15:30 Barracas Central vs Boca ESPN Premium
19:00    San Lorenzo vs Independiente  TNT SPORTS
19:30    Racing vs Huracán  ESPN Premium
21:30 Tigre vs. Lanús TNT SPORTS

PREMIER LEAGUE
08:30    Manchester City vs Liverpool    STAR + / ESPN
11:00    AFC Bournemouth vs Fulham    STAR +
11:00    Arsenal vs Leeds United    STAR + / ESPN
11:00    Brighton vs Brentford    STAR +
11:00    Crystal Palace vs Leicester City    STAR +
11:00    Nottingham Forest vs Wolverhampton  STAR +
13:00    Chelsea vs Aston Villa    STAR +

SPANISH LEAGUE
09:00 Girona vs Espanyol DIRECTV SPORTS
11:15    Athletic Club vs Getafe    DIRECTV SPORTS
13:30 Cádiz vs Sevilla DIRECTV SPORTS
4:00 p.m. Elche vs. Barcelona ESPN 2 / STAR +

A LEAGUE
10:00 Cremonese vs Atalanta STAR +
13:00    Inter vs Fiorentina    STAR + / ESPN
15:45    Juventus vs Hellas Verona    STAR +

BUNDESLIGA
10:30    RB Leipzig vs Mainz 05    STAR +
10:30    Union Berlin vs Stuttgart   ESPN 3 /STAR +
10:30    Freiburg vs Hertha Berlin  STAR +
10:30    Wolfsburg vs Augsburg    STAR +
10:30    Schalke 04 vs Bayer Leverkusen    STAR +
13:30    Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund    ESPN 3 /STAR +

FRENCH LIGUE 1
12:00 Auxerre vs Troyes STAR +
16:00    Rennes vs Lens    STAR +

FIRST NATIONAL
15:30    Brown (A) vs Atl Rafaela    TYC SPORTS PLAY
15:30 Def. de Belgrano vs Alvarado TYC SPORTS PLAY
19:30    Racing (C) vs Chaco For Ever  TYC SPORTS PLAY
20:00 Tristan Suarez vs Chacarita TYC SPORTS PLAY
21:15 Estudiantes (BA) vs Aldosivi TYC SPORTS PLAY /NBA
20:30    Miami Heat vs. Dallas Mavericks    ESPN Extra /STAR +

MOTO GP ARGENTINA
10:00 Practices #3 ESPN 2 /STAR +

MEN’S HOCKEY: METROPOLITAN TOURNAMENT
12:00 GEBA vs. U. from Plata STAR +

WOMEN’S HOCKEY: METROPOLITAN TOURNAMENT
14:00 GEBA vs. Quilmes STAR +

EREDIVISIE
15:00    NEC vs PSV   STAR +

SUPER RUGBY AMERICAS
20:00 Yacaré XV vs. SELKNAM ESPN Extra / STAR+

MASTERS 1000 DE MIAMI
23:50 Women’s Final ESPN 2 / STAR +

Sporting events on Sunday, April 2

ARGENTINE PROFESSIONAL LEAGUE
16:30 Institute vs. ESPN Premium Workshops
19:00 Columbus vs. Atlético Tucumán TNT SPORTS
21:30 Banfield vs. Platense PUBLIC TV

A LEAGUE
07:20 Bologna vs. Udinese ESPN 2 / STAR +
09:50 Spice vs. Salerno STAR +
09:50 Monza vs. Lazio ESPN 3 / STAR +
12:50    Roma vs. Sampdoria  STAR +
15:30    Napoli vs. Milan    ESPN 2 / STAR +

FRENCH LIGUE 1
07:50 Lille vs. Lorient STAR+
11:55    Monaco vs. Strasbourg    ESPN 3 / STAR +
15:30    PSG vs. Lyon    STAR + / ESPN

SPANISH LEAGUE
08:50 Celta de Vigo vs. Almeria ESPN Extra / STAR +
11:15    Real Madrid vs. Valladolid    DIRECTV SPORTS / 1610
16:00    Atlético Madrid vs Real Betis    DIRECTV SPORTS / 1610

PREMIER LEAGUE
09:50    West Ham vs. Southampton    STAR + / ESPN
12:20    Newcastle vs. Manchester United    STAR + / ESPN

BUNDESLIGA
10:20 Cologne vs. Borussia M’gladbach STAR +
12:20    Werder Bremen vs. Hoffenheim    STAR +

NATIONAL LEAGUE
20:00 Athens vs Oberá BASQUET PASS TV
21:00 Peñarol vs Regatas BASKETBALL PASS TV

SUPER RUGBY PACIFIC
00:30    Hurricanes vs. Force    STAR +

F1 GP – AUSTRALIA
01:00 STAR + race
01:55 Race ESPN 2 / STAR +

EREDIVISIE
07:00    G. A Eagles vs. Ajax    STAR + / ESPN
07:00    NEC vs. PSV    ESPN
10:20    Sparta Rotterdam vs. Feyernoord    STAR +

SEVEN DE HONG KONG
07:30    Sevens Series    ESPN 4 STAR +

MOTO GP ARGENTINA
10:45 Qualifying ESPN 2

MASTERS 1000 DE MIAMI
14:00    Final    ESPN 3

TURKEY SUPER LEAGUE
14:20 Fenerbahce vs Besiktas FOX SPORTS

SOUTH AMERICAN UNDER-17
21:00    Bolivia vs. Argentina    TYC SPORTS

MLB (MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL)
20:00    Texas Rangers vs. Philadelphia Phillies    ESPN 2 / STAR +

SUPER RUGBY AMERICAS
20:00    American Raptors vs. Cobras XV    ESPN 3 / STAR +

