Sports calendar: where and when to see all the events of the weekend

Saturday starts with the clash between The Cougars y Los Springbooks in the Stadium of Vélez at 3:30 p.m. on the ESPN and STAR + screen. The cheika team will play its last friendly in Argentina and he will say goodbye to his fans before leaving for the World Cup in France 2023. It should be noted that the World Cup debut will be on September 9 against England.

On Sunday early from 9 am, the circuit of Silverstone will witness the Moto GP and will be televised by ESPN and STAR +. Francis Bagnaia leads the table with 194 points, 4 wins and 5 podiums, representing Ducatti. While Jorge Martín, his teammate, has 159 points, with 1 win and 3 podiums.

Next, an unmissable duel arrives at 12 pm on the screens of ESPN y STAR +. It is that the final of the Copa Community Shieldthey will face the Manchester City of Julian Alvarez against Arsenal in the mythical Stadium of Wembley. City are looking for their fourth title of the year against Gunners of Mikel Artetawho knew how to be runner-up in the Premier in the 2022/23 season.

In the afternoon, at 1:30 p.m. ESPN2 y STAR + comes exciting Indycar where it participates Augustine Canapinowill explode the asphalt in the street circuit of Nashville. The Argentine who knew how to win 4 times the Tourism cart he seeks to reach the top of the pole and for this he must seek his best performance.

As cherry on top, the Inter of Miami of Lionel Messi will collide with FC Dallas for the round of 16 League Cup at 9:00 p.m. and will be televised by APPLE TV. The star from Rosario scored 5 goals and an assist in 3 games since his arrival at the MLS and it is worth remembering that the group led by the Tata Martino He went 10 games without winning.

Sports agenda for this Saturday, August 5

FRIENDLY

08:30 Bayer Leverkusen vs West Ham United STAR +

10:20 Eintracht Frankfurt vs Nottingham Forest STAR +

13:20 Crystal Palace vs. Lyon STAR +

20:00 Real Sociedad vs. Betis STAR +

23:00 Atlético Madrid vs. Seville STAR +

ATP 250 – KITZBUHEL

08:00 Final STAR +

Sports schedule for this Sunday, August 6

FRIENDLY

14:50 Toulouse vs. Roma STAR +

FIRST – NATIONAL

15:00 United Defenders vs. New Chicago DSports / DGO / TYC SPORTS PLAY

15:05 William Brown vs. San Martín de Tucumán DGO / TYC SPORTS / TYC SPORTS PLAY

15:30 Deportivo Maipu vs. Ferro TYC SPORTS PLAY

16:00 Atlético Rafaela vs. Brown TYC SPORTS PLAY

16:00 Club Mitre vs. Atlanta TYC SPORTS PLAY

16:30 San Martín (SJ) vs. All Boys TYC SPORTS PLAY

17:10 Independent Rivadavia vs. Deportivo Riestra DGO / TYC SPORTS / TYC SPORTS PLAY

19:10 Board of Trustees vs. Deportivo Morón DGO / TYC SPORTS / TYC SPORTS PLAY

TC 2000

09:30 Race – Río Cuarto DGO / TYC SPORTS

CYCLING – UCI WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

05:30 DGO Race / ESPN 2 / STAR +

MOTO GP GREAT BRITAIN

07:00 Race DGO / STAR + / ESPN

COMMUNITY SHIELD

11:50 Manchester City vs Arsenal FC DGO / STAR + / ESPN

INDYCAR SERIES

13:00 Streets of Nashville DGO / ESPN 2 / STAR +

THE PRIME MINISTER HAS FALLEN

14:00 Final – Mendoza ESPN 3 / STAR +

NASCAR CUP SERIES

15:30 Race – Michigan DGO / DSPORTS MOTOR / 1614

WTA 500 – WASHINGTON

15:30 Final STAR +

ATP 500 – WASHINGTON

18:00 Final DGO / ESPN 2 / STAR +

LEAGUES CUP

21:00 Dallas FC vs Inter Miami Apple TV

