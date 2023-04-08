The sports agenda for this long weekend begins this Saturday with Manchester City’s visit to Southampton from 1:30 p.m., available on the ESPN and Star + screen. Pep Guardiola and Julián Álvarez’s team is second, eight points behind Arsenal.

later the Lionel Messi’s PSG will clash against Nice in Ligue 1 at 4:00 p.m. and can be seen on Star +. The Parisians are the leaders of the tournament, while Marseille and Lends are escorts six units away.

Meanwhile, at 9:00 p.m., on the TyC Sports screen, the Argentine team will face Paraguay for the South American Sub-17. The juveniles won their first two games and are leaders of zone B.

Sunday the 9th at 7:00 p.m. on TNT Premium, Huracán will be local against River at the Tomás Ducó Stadium. He globo hasn’t won for five games, while the millionaires They are first in the Professional League.

Finally, Boca closes the day with Colón at 9:30 p.m., on the TNT Sports screen. The Xeneizes continue with an interim coach waiting for Hugo Ibarra’s successor.

Complete sports agenda for April 08 and 09

SATURDAY, APRIL 8

ARGENTINE PROFESSIONAL LEAGUE

15:30 Sarmiento (J) vs Argentinos ESPN Premium /STAR +

18:00 Gimnasia (LP) vs Racing Club STAR + / TNT SPORTS

18:00 Union vs Belgrano ESPN Premium / STAR +

20:30 Def y Justicia vs Central Cba (SdE) TNT SPORTS

20:30 Atl. Tucuman vs San Lorenzo ESPN Premium / STAR +

A LEAGUE

09:30 Fiorentina vs Spezia ESPN 2 / STAR +

11:30 Atalanta vs Bologna ESPN 2 / STAR +

11:30 am Sampdoria vs Cremonese STAR +

13:30 Hellas Verona vs Sassuolo STAR +

13:30 Torino vs Roma STAR +

15:45 Lazio vs Juventus ESPN 3 /STAR +

PREMIER LEAGUE

08:30 Manchester United vs Everton STAR + / ESPN

11:00 Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest STAR + / ESPN

11:00 Brentford vs Newcastle United STAR +

11:00 Fulham vs West Ham STAR +

11:00 Leicester City vs Bournemouth STAR +

11:00 Tottenham vs Brighton STAR +

11:00 Wolverhampton vs Chelsea STAR +

13:30 Southampton vs Manchester City STAR + / ESPN

SPANISH LEAGUE

09:00 Osasuna vs Elche ESPN Extra / STAR +

11:15 Espanyol vs Athletic Club DIRECTV SPORTS

13:30 Real Sociedad vs Getafe ESPN 2 / STAR +

16:00 Real Madrid vs Villarreal STAR + / ESPN

BUNDESLIGA

10:30 Borussia Dortmund vs Union Berlin ESPN 3 / STAR +

10:30 Bayer Leverkusen vs Eintracht Frankfurt STAR +

10:30 Freiburgo vs Bayern Munich STAR +

10:30 Mainz 05 vs Werder Bremen STAR +

10:30 Augsburg vs Cologne STAR +

13:30 Hertha Berlin vs RB Leipzig STAR +

FRENCH LIGUE 1

12:00 Angers SCO vs Lille STAR +

16:00 Niza vs PSG STAR +

FIRST NATIONAL

15:30 Deportivo Madryn vs Brown de Adrogué TYC SPORTS PLAY

15:30 All Boys vs Alvarado TYC SPORTS PLAY

15:30 Almagro vs Agropecuario TYC SPORTS PLAY

16:00 Aldosivi vs. Tristán Suárez TYC SPORTS PLAY

17:00 Independiente Rivadavia vs Ferro TYC SPORTS PLAY

17:00 Almirante Brown vs Club Atlético Güemes TYC SPORTS / TYC SPORTS PLAY

19:00 Chacarita Juniors vs. Atlanta TYC SPORTS / TYC SPORTS PLAY

20:00 Villa Dálmine vs Quilmes DIRECTV SPORTS

NATIONAL LEAGUE

11:30 Quimsa vs. Boca BASKETBALL PASS TV / TYC SPORTS

10:00 pm San Lorenzo vs. Gimnasia (CR) BASQUET PASS TV / DIRECTV SPORTS

EREDIVISIE

15:00 PSV vs Excelsior STAR +

SOUTH AMERICAN UNDER-17

21:00 Argentina vs Paraguay TYC SPORTS

SUNDAY, APRIL 9

ARGENTINE PROFESSIONAL LEAGUE

2:00 p.m. Independent vs. ESPN Premium Students

14:00 Godoy Cruz vs. Tigre TNT SPORTS

16:30 Newell’s vs. Rosario Central TNT SPORTS

19:00 Huracán vs. River ESPN Premium

21:30 Mouth vs. Colon TNT SPORTS

FRENCH LIGUE 1

08:00 Lyon vs. Stade Rennais STAR + / ESPN

12:05 p.m. Nantes vs. Monaco STAR+

15:45 Lorient vs. Marseille ESPN 3 / STAR +

SPANISH LEAGUE

09:00 Real Valladolid vs. Mallorca DIRECTV SPORTS / 1610

11:15 Real Betis vs. Cádiz DIRECTV SPORTS / 1610

13:30 Almeria vs. Valencia DIRECTV SPORTS / 1610

16:00 Rayo Vallecano vs. Atletico Madrid STAR+ / ESPN

16:00 Barcelona vs. Girona DIRECTV SPORTS / 1610

PREMIER LEAGUE

10:00 Leeds vs. Crystal Palace STAR + / ESPN

12:30 Liverpool vs. Arsenal STAR + / ESPN

BUNDESLIGA

10:30 Borussia M’gladbach vs. Wolfsburg ESPN 2 / STAR +

12:30 Bochum vs. Stuttgart ESPN 2 / STAR +

14:30 Hoffenheim vs. Schalke 04 STAR +

FIRST – NATIONAL

16:10 San Martín (T) vs. San Martín (SJ) TYC SPORTS / TYC SPORTS PLAY

17:30 Chaco Forever vs. Deportivo Riestra TYC SPORTS PLAY

18:00 Club Atlético Mitre vs. Racing (CBA) TYC SPORTS PLAY

20:00 Atlético Rafaela vs. Club Atlético Estudiantes TYC SPORTS PLAY

NBA

16:30 Utah Jazz vs. Denver Nuggets ESPN Extra / STAR +

VOLLEYBALL: ARGENTINE LEAGUE

13:35 Semifinal: City vs. Police TYC SPORTS

SEVEN SINGAPORE

05:10 Seven FOX SPORTS 2

EREDIVISIE

11:30 Ajax vs. Sittard ESPN 3 / STAR +

15:50 Feyenoord vs. Waalwijk STAR +

GREECE LEAGUE

12:00 AEK Atenas vs. Aris STAR +

15:00 Panathinaikos vs. Olympiacos STAR +

TURKEY SUPER LEAGUE

14:20 Besiktas vs. Giresunpor FOX SPORTS

GOLF: AUGUSTA MASTERS

14:45 Ronda Final ESPN 2 / STAR +