The sports agenda for this long weekend begins this Saturday with Manchester City’s visit to Southampton from 1:30 p.m., available on the ESPN and Star + screen. Pep Guardiola and Julián Álvarez’s team is second, eight points behind Arsenal.
later the Lionel Messi’s PSG will clash against Nice in Ligue 1 at 4:00 p.m. and can be seen on Star +. The Parisians are the leaders of the tournament, while Marseille and Lends are escorts six units away.
Meanwhile, at 9:00 p.m., on the TyC Sports screen, the Argentine team will face Paraguay for the South American Sub-17. The juveniles won their first two games and are leaders of zone B.
Sunday the 9th at 7:00 p.m. on TNT Premium, Huracán will be local against River at the Tomás Ducó Stadium. He globo hasn’t won for five games, while the millionaires They are first in the Professional League.
Finally, Boca closes the day with Colón at 9:30 p.m., on the TNT Sports screen. The Xeneizes continue with an interim coach waiting for Hugo Ibarra’s successor.
Complete sports agenda for April 08 and 09
SATURDAY, APRIL 8
ARGENTINE PROFESSIONAL LEAGUE
15:30 Sarmiento (J) vs Argentinos ESPN Premium /STAR +
18:00 Gimnasia (LP) vs Racing Club STAR + / TNT SPORTS
18:00 Union vs Belgrano ESPN Premium / STAR +
20:30 Def y Justicia vs Central Cba (SdE) TNT SPORTS
20:30 Atl. Tucuman vs San Lorenzo ESPN Premium / STAR +
A LEAGUE
09:30 Fiorentina vs Spezia ESPN 2 / STAR +
11:30 Atalanta vs Bologna ESPN 2 / STAR +
11:30 am Sampdoria vs Cremonese STAR +
13:30 Hellas Verona vs Sassuolo STAR +
13:30 Torino vs Roma STAR +
15:45 Lazio vs Juventus ESPN 3 /STAR +
PREMIER LEAGUE
08:30 Manchester United vs Everton STAR + / ESPN
11:00 Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest STAR + / ESPN
11:00 Brentford vs Newcastle United STAR +
11:00 Fulham vs West Ham STAR +
11:00 Leicester City vs Bournemouth STAR +
11:00 Tottenham vs Brighton STAR +
11:00 Wolverhampton vs Chelsea STAR +
13:30 Southampton vs Manchester City STAR + / ESPN
SPANISH LEAGUE
09:00 Osasuna vs Elche ESPN Extra / STAR +
11:15 Espanyol vs Athletic Club DIRECTV SPORTS
13:30 Real Sociedad vs Getafe ESPN 2 / STAR +
16:00 Real Madrid vs Villarreal STAR + / ESPN
BUNDESLIGA
10:30 Borussia Dortmund vs Union Berlin ESPN 3 / STAR +
10:30 Bayer Leverkusen vs Eintracht Frankfurt STAR +
10:30 Freiburgo vs Bayern Munich STAR +
10:30 Mainz 05 vs Werder Bremen STAR +
10:30 Augsburg vs Cologne STAR +
13:30 Hertha Berlin vs RB Leipzig STAR +
FRENCH LIGUE 1
12:00 Angers SCO vs Lille STAR +
16:00 Niza vs PSG STAR +
FIRST NATIONAL
15:30 Deportivo Madryn vs Brown de Adrogué TYC SPORTS PLAY
15:30 All Boys vs Alvarado TYC SPORTS PLAY
15:30 Almagro vs Agropecuario TYC SPORTS PLAY
16:00 Aldosivi vs. Tristán Suárez TYC SPORTS PLAY
17:00 Independiente Rivadavia vs Ferro TYC SPORTS PLAY
17:00 Almirante Brown vs Club Atlético Güemes TYC SPORTS / TYC SPORTS PLAY
19:00 Chacarita Juniors vs. Atlanta TYC SPORTS / TYC SPORTS PLAY
20:00 Villa Dálmine vs Quilmes DIRECTV SPORTS
NATIONAL LEAGUE
11:30 Quimsa vs. Boca BASKETBALL PASS TV / TYC SPORTS
10:00 pm San Lorenzo vs. Gimnasia (CR) BASQUET PASS TV / DIRECTV SPORTS
EREDIVISIE
15:00 PSV vs Excelsior STAR +
SOUTH AMERICAN UNDER-17
21:00 Argentina vs Paraguay TYC SPORTS
SUNDAY, APRIL 9
ARGENTINE PROFESSIONAL LEAGUE
2:00 p.m. Independent vs. ESPN Premium Students
14:00 Godoy Cruz vs. Tigre TNT SPORTS
16:30 Newell’s vs. Rosario Central TNT SPORTS
19:00 Huracán vs. River ESPN Premium
21:30 Mouth vs. Colon TNT SPORTS
FRENCH LIGUE 1
08:00 Lyon vs. Stade Rennais STAR + / ESPN
12:05 p.m. Nantes vs. Monaco STAR+
15:45 Lorient vs. Marseille ESPN 3 / STAR +
SPANISH LEAGUE
09:00 Real Valladolid vs. Mallorca DIRECTV SPORTS / 1610
11:15 Real Betis vs. Cádiz DIRECTV SPORTS / 1610
13:30 Almeria vs. Valencia DIRECTV SPORTS / 1610
16:00 Rayo Vallecano vs. Atletico Madrid STAR+ / ESPN
16:00 Barcelona vs. Girona DIRECTV SPORTS / 1610
PREMIER LEAGUE
10:00 Leeds vs. Crystal Palace STAR + / ESPN
12:30 Liverpool vs. Arsenal STAR + / ESPN
BUNDESLIGA
10:30 Borussia M’gladbach vs. Wolfsburg ESPN 2 / STAR +
12:30 Bochum vs. Stuttgart ESPN 2 / STAR +
14:30 Hoffenheim vs. Schalke 04 STAR +
FIRST – NATIONAL
16:10 San Martín (T) vs. San Martín (SJ) TYC SPORTS / TYC SPORTS PLAY
17:30 Chaco Forever vs. Deportivo Riestra TYC SPORTS PLAY
18:00 Club Atlético Mitre vs. Racing (CBA) TYC SPORTS PLAY
20:00 Atlético Rafaela vs. Club Atlético Estudiantes TYC SPORTS PLAY
NBA
16:30 Utah Jazz vs. Denver Nuggets ESPN Extra / STAR +
VOLLEYBALL: ARGENTINE LEAGUE
13:35 Semifinal: City vs. Police TYC SPORTS
SEVEN SINGAPORE
05:10 Seven FOX SPORTS 2
EREDIVISIE
11:30 Ajax vs. Sittard ESPN 3 / STAR +
15:50 Feyenoord vs. Waalwijk STAR +
GREECE LEAGUE
12:00 AEK Atenas vs. Aris STAR +
15:00 Panathinaikos vs. Olympiacos STAR +
TURKEY SUPER LEAGUE
14:20 Besiktas vs. Giresunpor FOX SPORTS
GOLF: AUGUSTA MASTERS
14:45 Ronda Final ESPN 2 / STAR +
