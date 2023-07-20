Sporty & Rich Collaborates with adidas for New Samba Sneaker Design

Sporty & Rich Collaborates with adidas for a New Samba Shoe Line

Sporty & Rich, the renowned high-end sportswear brand founded by Emily Oberg in 2014, continues to make waves in the apparel industry. With its sport and leisure-inspired designs, the brand has managed to capture the attention of many, including notable names like adidas and Lacoste.

Following their successful collaborations in the past, Sporty & Rich and adidas have joined forces once again to bring fans a new and exciting release. This time, the collaboration focuses on the iconic Samba shoe, a favorite of Emily Oberg herself. Known for its durability, versatility, and timeless appeal, the Samba perfectly exemplifies the chic, classic, and elegant aesthetic that Sporty & Rich aims to embody.

The latest Sporty & Rich x adidas Samba joint shoes feature a clean white leather upper, complemented by beige laces and lining. Adding a touch of contrast and flair, the heel label and classic three stripes are adorned with red suede accents. The combination of these elements results in a sophisticated yet eye-catching design.

As for pricing and availability, the Sporty & Rich x adidas Samba joint shoes will retail for $120. Although the release information has yet to be announced, it is anticipated that the shoes will be available at adidas stores and selected retailers by the end of the year. Fans and sneaker enthusiasts alike are encouraged to stay tuned for further updates on this highly anticipated collaboration.

The Sporty & Rich x adidas Samba joint shoes undoubtedly demonstrate the brand’s commitment to delivering high-quality and stylish sportswear options. With each release, Sporty & Rich continues to solidify its position as a leading player in the industry, enticing customers with its unique vision and collaborative efforts.

Those interested in adding a touch of elegance and versatility to their footwear collection should keep an eye out for the Sporty & Rich x adidas Samba joint shoes. Stay tuned for more information and be prepared to grab a pair of these highly sought-after sneakers as soon as they hit the shelves.

