Spotify Declares September 29th “Shakira Day” to Honor Colombian Artist

Spotify Declares September 29th as “Shakira Day” to Honor Colombian Artist’s 25th Anniversary

Spotify has announced that it will honor renowned Colombian artist Shakira by declaring September 29th as “Shakira Day.” This special day marks the 25th anniversary of the release of her album “Where are the Thieves.” The initiative comes as a response to the fans’ call, who have been instrumental in amplifying the message of this tribute.

Manuela Echeverry, the leader of relations with artists and record labels for Spotify in the Andean region, expressed that this is a way of acknowledging the artist who has proudly represented Colombia before the world for many years. The album “Where are the Thieves” marked a significant milestone in Shakira’s career, as it included hit songs such as “Ciega, Sorormuda” and “Si te vas,” which became the best-selling Spanish album in the United States. This album propelled her into being the global star she is today.

Shakira herself reflected on her career, stating, “A notable moment in my career since I made my world debut with ‘Where the Thieves Are’ is having sung at three World Cups, having participated in a Super Bowl, and having debuted in Billboard’s Top 10 after more than 30 years!”

Spotify’s recognition of Shakira is part of a broader campaign called #ShakiraDeservesUnDía, which was launched in Colombia and Latin America. As part of this campaign, Spotify conducted a survey that revealed 72% of Colombians believe that the artist undoubtedly deserves to have a day in her honor. Echeverry emphasized that this is also an opportunity for Colombia to celebrate its music.

According to the survey conducted by Spotify, 37% of respondents believe that Shakira has transformed the image of Colombia worldwide, while 31% value her for the drive and influence she has had on other artists.

Despite her recent breakup with soccer player Gerard Piqué, Shakira is experiencing a new golden moment in her career. She has released hits such as “Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53” and “TQG” (with fellow Colombian artist Karol G), which have reached the top position in the Global Top on Spotify. Additionally, songs like “Te felicito” and “Acróstico” have been the artist’s most popular songs in the last 12 months.

Shakira was also the star of the recent MTV Music Video Awards (VMA) gala, where she received the Video Vanguard Award in tribute to her career. She dedicated the award to her “Latin American people” and also won another award for her collaboration with Karol G in “TQG.” The artist impressed audiences with a 10-minute performance, showcasing a medley of her career hits, including collaborations with Argentine producer Bzrp.

The artist will return to her hometown of Barranquilla this Saturday to inaugurate another school for her Pies Descalzos Foundation.

Overall, Shakira’s influence and achievements throughout her career have made a lasting impact on the music industry, and the declaration of “Shakira Day” serves as a fitting tribute to her contributions as an artist and cultural icon.

