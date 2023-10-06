spotlight | alex lahey – wienkonzert.com

Posted on 27. September 2023

Alex Lahey was born in 1992 in a suburb of Melbourne, Australia. At the age of 13 she began learning the saxophone and guitar, even taught these instruments later and decided to start a solo musical career after completing her art studies.

In June 2016, she won a scholarship for songwriting mentorship and an introduction to the music industry (from Josh Pyke Partnership) with the song “You Don’t Think You Like People Like Me.” The same track also earned her a place in Pitchfork’s “Triple J Hottest 100 of 2016”. Further awards followed and so the perfect time had come to release their first EP “b-grade university” to publish. A few months later she landed her first record deal and re-released the EP. In addition, her debut album “was finally released.”i love you like a brother“ in October 2017. and again lots of awards and placements in best lists followed.

The second album “was released in May 2019the best of luck club“And Alex Lahey toured all year long. Further tour plans were planned for 2020, but these could not be implemented due to the pandemic. and finally the third album “the answer is always yes“ has been released and now there is finally a tour that can actually take place. and a Vienna date is also planned! Anyone who likes good indie music with a slight punk rock touch will feel in good hands with Alex Lahey. So treat yourself to a ticket and dance!

02.10.2023 / alex lahey im chelsea (fb-event) (tickets)

