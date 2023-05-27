spotlight | amber run – wienkonzert.com

joshua keogh, tom sperring and will jones from england were friends at school, the three met felix archer and henry wyeth during their studies and eventually founded the band “amber run“. thanks to radio presenter dean jackson, the group was allowed to play their fourth (!) show on the bbc introducing stage at the reading festival, the record deal was in the bag a few weeks later.

in 2014 the band released four ep’s and a very successful single entitled “i found” before releasing their debut album “5 amappeared. in 2016, when felix archer left the band, the group fell into a crisis. the other band members dealt with the difficult time in 2017 with the album “for a moment, i was lost“. more ep’s followed, another exit from will jones and a lot of successful singles (i’m just saying: several million spotify streams!). speaking of singles: before the third album “philophobia“ appeared, was pointed out with five single releases at regular intervals.

during the pandemic “amber run” became particularly productive: in june 2020 they released the ep “philophobia unplugged“, in 2021 they started a mini-album trilogy: in november 2021 “the search (act I)” published, in June 2022 “the search (act II)‘ and in November 2022 ‘the hurt (act III)“. shortly afterwards, in april 2023, the fourth album “how to be human“ to the shops. the collected creativity and productivity must of course be presented to the general public in the form of a tour and brought to an end – and austria is lucky, the group comes to vienna’s flex for an appointment!

so treat yourselves to quality indie music from a bubbly indie group – it’s going to be wonderful! and then we’ll see each other in the front row and dream together into other spheres!

25.05.2023 / amber run im flex (fb-event) (tickets)

I like: I like Loading…

similar posts