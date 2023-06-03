spotlight | amigo the devil

danny kiranos, son of a greek father and a spanish mother, was born in miami, florida in 1987. at the age of 14 he started to play the guitar, at the age of 16 he played in his first band. a short time later, at the age of 17, he moved to california to attend film school – but he was kicked out there and switched to a gastronomy school. he started working in a brewery and entered some stages again, this time under the name “friend the devil„.

in 2010 his first ep “manimals“, more ep’s appeared about later: “diggers“ (2013), „decompositions‘ (2015) and ‘covers, demos, live versions, b-sides(2020). “amigo the devil” not only released ep’s but also albums: a summary of his first three ep’s was released again as an album under the title “volume 1” in 2018. a few months later the second album “everything is fine” (october 2018) in the stores. his third album “born against“ saw the light of day in april 2021.

all in all, his musical style is described as “dark folk” or “murderfolk” and his live performance as energetic. maybe you should get an idea of ​​it yourself and what would be better suited than a small, cozy gig at chelsea? well then grab a ticket and make a pilgrimage to “amigo the devil” on June 5th, 2023!

05.06.2023 / amigo the devil im chelsea (fb-event) (tickets)

