spotlight | archive – wienkonzert.com

die band „archivewas founded in London in 1994 by Darius Keeler and Danny Griffiths. The two had already played together in the band “Genaside II”, and with the new band project they wanted to develop further musically. the first album “of London“ was released in 1996, the band had now expanded to include singer Roya Arab and rapper Rosko John, who said goodbye in the same year due to disagreements.

In 1999 the second album “take my head“, this time with Suzanne Wooder on vocals. The collaboration didn’t last long; just a year later, singer Craig Walker was found via a newspaper ad. The album was released in 2002 „you look all the same“, In 2003 they produced the soundtrack for the French film “michel valiant“, the album “” followed in 2004noise“. The albums went in the right direction for the first time, and at least “Noise” had a little chart success.

In 2004 the sixth album “unplugged“And a few days before the release, Craig Walker left the band. Singer Dave Pen joined the band, and a little later it became singer Pollard Berrier. He proved he could be on the seventh album “lights(2006). In 2007 the live album “live at the zenith“to the shops. In the years that followed, the people on the vocals constantly changed or complemented each other and thus created a constant variety on the subsequent works – in “controlling crowds(2009) rapper Rosko John suddenly reappeared. In any case, many more albums followed and with them chart positions, but the big breakthrough never happened: “controlling crowds part VI“ (2009), „with us until you’re dead“ (2012), „axiom“ (2014), „restriction(2015) and “the false foundation“ (2016).

In 2019, a so-called retrospective for the 25th anniversary was published with the title “25“. A remix album followed in 2020 called “versions“. In 2022 a regular album was finally released again called “call to arms & angels“ released, this time with the singers Pollard Berrier and Dave Pen. In the same year the band wanted to go on tour, but founding member Darius Keeler received a cancer diagnosis. After his treatment and the prospect of 100% recovery, the tour was postponed to 2023 – and therefore we should all make a pilgrimage to the Ottakring brewery on November 2nd, 2023, celebrate life and of course “archive”!

November 2nd, 2023 / archive in the ottakringer brewery (fb event) (tickets)

I like it:

Like Loading…

similar posts

Share this: Facebook

X

