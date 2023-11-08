Home » spotlight | bar italia – wienkonzert.com
spotlight | bar italia

bar italia

Posted on 8. November 2023

Italian barare nina cristante, sam fenton and jezmi fehmi. The group from London emerged in 2020 when they signed a contract with “World Music” and caused a sensation with their dark appearance and their even darker songs. They released a few singles and two albums “quarrel” and “bedhead“, before they switched to the indie label “matador records” in March 2023.

The album “tracey denim“ and beginning of November 2023 “the twits“. The special thing about the band is probably the hype surrounding them: in numerous media they are called a “new act to watch”, Pitchfork gave them good reviews and they are mentioned in the same breath as “the cure” and “slowdive”. In the summer the group played at the well-known Primavera Sound Festival in Barcelona and Madrid and who knows what will happen next. Be there from the beginning and grab a ticket for the Bar Italia gig at B72!

15.11.2023 / bar italia im b72 (fb-event) (tickets)

