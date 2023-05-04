spotlight | because of lisbeth

2016 is considered to be the year when the band “because of lisbeth“ made her breakthrough with her German-language pop music. but the five members got together as a music group in berlin in 2006, when they were all still going to school. their formation hasn’t changed since then either: matthias “matze” rohde (vocals, guitar), dominik “doz” zschäbitz (guitar), julian hölting (bass), julian zschäbitz (drums) and robert tischer (synthesizer, percussion).

all five started studying, but took a break to concentrate on producing their music. so in 2014 the ep “and suddenly the salmon” published. the included single “sushi‘ is the band’s first hit. after that they toured twice withannenmaykanreit“. right from the start their sound was characterized by rather unusual instruments on stage, such as a children’s glockenspiel, a casio keyboard and a steel drum, as is actually common in opera. the band’s lyrics deal with their everyday life.

the first studio album “grande“ was released in 2016, which enabled them to tour and perform at various festivals. because the hit singles contained on it “when you dance” and “my pub“ went through the roof and no organizer in the German-speaking area wanted to do without the group. The second record followed in 2019[email protected]“, 2022 finally the third album “ez aquariums„.

now the berliners are on the first part of their tour called “captcha”, which also takes them to austria for two dates. guest on 05/14/2023 “because of lisbeth“ in the open air area of ​​the wiener arena – if you’re not there, you’re missing out on a true early summer highlight in the concert calendar!

