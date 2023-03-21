jasmine lucilla elizabeth jennifer van de bogaerde, wie „birdy“ is his full name, was born on May 15, 1996 in Lymington, England. she started playing the piano at the age of seven and wrote her first songs at the age of eight. in 2008, at the age of twelve, she won the open mic uk talent competition.

in 2011, at just fourteen, she released a cover of bon iver’s song “skinny love“. chart success, great media interest and use of their music in an episode of “vampire diaries” were the result. she covered more hits and eventually released an album in november 2011 called “birdy‘ full of cover versions. she celebrated further achievements – not only with the album, but also with the single “shelter” and “people help the people„.

in february 2013 birdy released their second album “fire within“ – this resulted in even more media interest, tours, their music was used even more in moving images and it rained awards. in 2013 followed the third long player “beautiful lies“, in April 2021 the fourth “young heart‘ and in july 2023 the fifth album ‘portraits” appear. in between, “birdy” has of course always toured around the world and countless concerts are also planned as part of the new album. her journey is finally taking the singer to vienna again – so if you fancy the most beautiful piano music with an even more beautiful voice, and you really want to sink into her hymns – then it’s best to buy a ticket today! it will be amazingly beautiful!

04.04.2023 / birdy im gasometer (fb-event) (tickets)

