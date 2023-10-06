spotlight | blood red shoes

„blood red shoes“ are Laura-Mary Carter and Steven Ansell. Founded in 2004, based in beautiful Brighton. After many excessive live shows, the debut album “finally” followed in 2008.box of secrets“, including the banger “I wish I was someone better”. also the follow-up album “fire like this2010 brought endless hits (“Don’t Ask”, “Heartsink”) that thrilled fans. Speaking of hits: the duo can write catchy tunes like no other, including on their third album “in time to voices“, which appeared in 2012, it felt like there were only those (“cold”, “lost kids”).

From 2014 onwards, a change followed: the band released the self-titled album “Blood Red Shoes” for the first time on their own label “Jazz Life”. This was followed in 2015 by an album called “tied at the wrist“ with ten songs from the early days of the blood red shoes. and then it took quite a while until finally in January 2019 “get tragic“ appeared – in between, Laura-Mary Carter devoted herself to her side project “shit girlfriend”.

Immediately after the release of “Get Tragic” she started working on a new album. But when this was finished, the pandemic was in full swing and that’s why the album release was postponed. instead an ep called “Ø“ in June 2021 and Laura-Mary Carter released her first debut album “town called nothing“on the market in December 2021.

In January 2022 the time had finally come and “Blood Red Shoes” released their sixth album “ghosts on tape“. A remix album followed in September 2023 with the title “the stone tapes“. All of this and much more are good reasons to go on tour again. The current tour doesn’t follow the principle of getting bigger and bigger, “Blood Red Shoes” have deliberately set up an intimate club tour. The group will also be making a stop in Vienna’s Chelsea – and it’s rightly sold out for a long time!

