spotlight | city and colour

„dallas green“was born on September 29, 1980 in St. Catharines born in Ontario. He started playing the piano at the age of 8 and wrote his first songs at the age of 14. At the end of the 90s and the beginning of the 00s, Dallas Green was in the band “helicon blue“ active, at the end of 2001 he was co-founder of the post-hardcore group “alexisonfire„.

Already in 2005 he published under the name “city and colour“A few rather quiet songs to download, which finally came out in November 2005 in the form of the album “sometimes“ were published. The second album “bring me your love“, 2011 the third album “little hell“. Also in 2011, “Alexisonfire” dissolved and Dallas Green was able to concentrate exclusively on its work as “City and Color”.

In his home country of Canada, Dallas Green became more and more of a star, partly because his music became more melodic and poppy. He released further albums, namely “the hurry and the harm“ (2013), „if i should go before you go“ (2015), „a pill for loneliness“ (2019) and most recently “the love still held me near“ (2023).

His latest album is not only his most personal (he used it to deal with two deaths close to him), but also finally a reason to go on tour again, including a stop in Vienna. Treat yourself to the wonderfully sad music of Dallas Green’s project “City and Color” on Wednesday in Vienna’s Flex and pack a few tissues – you might cry because it will be so beautiful!

18.10.2023 / city and colour im flex (fb-event) (tickets)

I like it:

Like Loading…

similar posts

Share this: Facebook

X

