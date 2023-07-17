spotlight | deep purple – wienkonzert.com

the establishment of “deep purple“ began in 1967 in england, when the first musicians were practically recruited for this new band. keyboardist jon lord and drummer chris curtins came up with the idea to form the band, led the group and gradually brought in guitarist ritchie blackmore, singer rod evans, bassist nick simper and drummer paice. the band was finally put together in 1968 – at first they were still called “roundabout”, but soon they changed their name to “deep purple”.

in the same year of the official founding her debut album “shades of deep purple“ – but the breakthrough was still a long time coming. it was followed by “the book taliesyn“ (1968), „deep purple‘ (1969) and finally ‘deep purple in rock” (1970) – the latter contained the first real hits “child in time” and “black night”. at the same time they gained a reputation as an excellent, energetic rock band.

in 1972, deep purple released their sixth and best-known album,machine head” including the world hit “smoke on the water‘ and ‘Highway Star’. despite the band’s success and influence, “deep purple” has seen a series of line-up changes, which are numbered using their own system. in the meantime the band even broke up, that was in 1976. in 1984 the band got back together in its almost original state, in the so-called “mark II line-up”.

the band, which has been in the “mark IX cast” since 2022, can now look back on a total of 22 studio albums and look forward to being inducted into the hall of fame in 2016. the group will probably not get tired for a long time – the last album “turning to crime“ was released in 2021, last year the group was in Austria for two festival slots and now they are with their own show as part of their “unleashed” tour in the Wiener Stadthalle. the sound of the 70s and the attitude to life can still be heard in the songs – if you want to take a trip back to that time and see this legendary band, you should get a ticket quickly!

12.07.2023 / deep purple in the wiener stadthalle (fb event) (tickets)

