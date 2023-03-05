Home Entertainment spotlight | dermot kennedy – wienkonzert.com
Entertainment

spotlight | dermot kennedy – wienkonzert.com

by admin

dermot kennedy was born in ireland on december 13th, 1991 and also grew up on the green island, in rathcoole. he learned to play the guitar at the age of 10 and wrote his first songs at the age of 14, but it wasn’t until he was 17 that he made serious music. dermot kennedy performed and busked at dublin’s open mic nights and one day he was spotted by glen hansard who eventually booked him as a support act and has been supporting him ever since.

before dermot kennedy started as a solo artist, he also played in the band “shadows and dust” for a short time – however, they broke up in 2015. then dermot started releasing his first songs: “an evening i will not forget“ (2015), „shelter‘ (2016) and ‘after rain“ (2016) – the latter became a hit on spotify, partly because major media had already taken notice of the artist. it was followed by the ep’ssloths & ravens‘ (2017) and ‘mike dean presents: dermot kennedy“ (2018), the first festival appearances in europe, america and australia and even more attention from big media, among other things he ended up on the bbc sound of 2019 list.

in 2019 the debut album “without fear„, die songs „outnumbered” and “giants‘ became big hits. in addition to numerous other single releases, the ep followed in 2020 „lost in the soft light“ and in 2022 the second album “without“. and this second album is now the reason for a tour and a visit to the gasometer in vienna – it’s best to pack your whole family and enjoy his extraordinary music mixture of folk, pop and hip hop!

See also  Spoticar, Stellantis' ecological second hand electric car

03.03.2023 / dermot kennedy im gasometer (fb-event) (tickets)

You may also like

Merlock – Onward Strides Colossus

Kill the Lycan, Lost in Ruin, Hope till...

LOUISA SPECHT – “Of Becoming” – mica

New single “HOCH”: Multi-artist David Mannhart now also...

Indie-Folk Poet Dylan Goff interviewed: “I want Untethered...

Scalp – Black Tar – HeavyPop.at

THE FEELGOOD MCLOUDS – New video from upcoming...

BIG|BRAVE – nature morte

Witchthroat Serpent – Trove of Oddities at the...

HYBE’s representative Bang Si Hyuk responds to the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy