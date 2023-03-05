dermot kennedy was born in ireland on december 13th, 1991 and also grew up on the green island, in rathcoole. he learned to play the guitar at the age of 10 and wrote his first songs at the age of 14, but it wasn’t until he was 17 that he made serious music. dermot kennedy performed and busked at dublin’s open mic nights and one day he was spotted by glen hansard who eventually booked him as a support act and has been supporting him ever since.

before dermot kennedy started as a solo artist, he also played in the band “shadows and dust” for a short time – however, they broke up in 2015. then dermot started releasing his first songs: “an evening i will not forget“ (2015), „shelter‘ (2016) and ‘after rain“ (2016) – the latter became a hit on spotify, partly because major media had already taken notice of the artist. it was followed by the ep’ssloths & ravens‘ (2017) and ‘mike dean presents: dermot kennedy“ (2018), the first festival appearances in europe, america and australia and even more attention from big media, among other things he ended up on the bbc sound of 2019 list.

in 2019 the debut album “without fear„, die songs „outnumbered” and “giants‘ became big hits. in addition to numerous other single releases, the ep followed in 2020 „lost in the soft light“ and in 2022 the second album “without“. and this second album is now the reason for a tour and a visit to the gasometer in vienna – it’s best to pack your whole family and enjoy his extraordinary music mixture of folk, pop and hip hop!

03.03.2023 / dermot kennedy im gasometer (fb-event) (tickets)

