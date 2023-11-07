spotlight | enter shikari – wienkonzert.com

„enter hunter“founded themselves in 2003 in St. Albans in Hertfordshire, UK and already consisted of singer and keyboardist Roughton Reynolds, bassist Chris Batten, guitarist Liam Clewlow and drummer Rob Rolfe. The group received a lot of attention through Myspace and was able to play in sold-out clubs as early as 2004. It was also thanks to Myspace that the then music TV station MTV2 discovered “Enter Shikari” and included her music videos in the rotation.

Quite late, the first record contract only followed in 2006, and a year later in 2007 the debut album “take to the skies“. Afterwards the group went on tour with “Alexisonfire” and “Billy Talent” and the cycle that had begun continued: release an album, go on tour, release an album, go on tour…

In addition to many singles, EP’s, live albums and a remix album, “Enter Shikari” has produced a total of 7 studio albums to date – after the debut album in 2007, “Enter Shikari” was released in 2009.common dreads„, 2023 „a flash flood of colour„, 2015 „the mindsweep„, 2017 „the spark„, 2020 „nothing is true & everything is possible” and last “a kiss for the whole world(2023). And as the cycle would have it, the band is going on tour again this time – “Enter Shikari” can be admired in Simm City on November 7th, 2023 and the show is completely sold out. But: the next album and the next tour are definitely coming!

07.11.2023 / enter shikari in der simm city (fb-event)

I like it:

Like Loading…

similar posts

Share this: Facebook

X

