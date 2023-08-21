spotlight | feist – wienkonzert.com

Leslie Feist was born on February 13th, 1976 in Amherst, Canada. she sang in the school choir in calgary until the age of 15, after which she made her first experiences with the rather wild band “placebo” (not to be confused with the british band of the same name) in the 90s – they won competitions and even stood with the “ramones ‘ on stage (‘infest’ in 1993). after a tour through canada, leslie almost lost her voice, received a strict singing ban and initially withdrew from show business.

A little later, in 1996, she moved to Toronto, played in a band again, worked with “peaches”, “chilly gonzales” and “kings of convenience” and recorded her first album “monarch“ (1999) on. In 2001 she co-founded the band “broken social scene‘ and released the album ‘you forgot it in peoplein 2003.

a year later, namely in 2004, her second, own album “let it die“, which mainly found its form with the help of “chilly gonzales”. the album contained the first mini-hit “mushaboom“. In 2007 her third album “the reminder” and then surprised with the hit “1234“ – the breakthrough was there, probably also because the song was used for an apple ad. anyway – also the singles “my moon my man” and “i feel it all” were successful.

In 2011 the fourth album “metals“, 2017 the fifth album “pleasure“ – including the hit “century‘ and a guest appearance by ‘jarvis cocker’. in between she worked together with many different artists, published a documentary and contributed to soundtracks. in april 2023 her sixth album “multitudes“, which is now also the reason for a small tour through europe. on 08/31/2023 she will stop at the gasometer in vienna and if you want to see a very good singer with a surprising number of hits, treat yourself to a ticket for this special evening!

31.08.2023 / feist im gasometer

