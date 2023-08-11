spotlight | frequency festival – wienkonzert.com

the “frequency festival“ has transformed from a former indie/alternative festival into an (almost) complete gen-z festival in the 00s. the transformation took place sometime around 2018, just as gen-z was discovering festivals for itself.

examine artists and musical instruments during the day and dance to hip electronic acts at night. the frequency festival promises non-stop partying and the very best vibes – and that’s exactly what a young audience needs.

so what are you waiting for? check ticket, to st. Pölten travel and nothing stands in the way of enjoying the festival!

recommendations from vienna concert:

start your thursday (17.08.2023) with “ekkstacy‘ (the artist, not the drugs!) on the space stage, quickly hop over to the green stage when ‘only the poets” just open this one, look after it “tom gregory‘ on the green stage, later missed legend fred durst from ‘limp bizkit‘ not on the space stage, and end your evening with ‘macklemore„.

there are great feelings on friday (18.08.2023): the day begins with “amelie trahan‘ on the green stage, goes emotionally with ‘clockclock‘ continues on the space stage, scoring an early climax with ‘tom odell‘ on the space stage and sounds softly with ‘picture this“ on the red bull stage. what a ride!

last but not least, saturday (19.08.2023) will be a pure indie day! it begins with the wonderful “casey lowry” on the space stage, culminates in a long afternoon/evening on the red bull stage with “hannah grae„, „I don’t know mainwood„, „the aces” and “daisy brain‘ and finally ends with a brilliant ‘power club“-gig on the space stage!

17.08.2023 – 19.08.2023 / frequency festival in st. pölten (fb-event) (tickets)

Thursday

14:20 uhr – ekkstacy – space stage

14:40 uhr – only the poets – green stage

16:50 uhr – tom gregory – green stage

20:30 uhr – macklemore – space stage

freitag

3:00pm – Emelie Trahan – Green Stage

3:40 p.m. – clockclock – space stage

6:15pm – Tom Modell – Space Stage

19:20 uhr – picture this – red bull stage

Saturday

14:50 uhr – casey lowry – space stage

4:00pm – Hannah Grae – Red Bull Stage

4:55pm – Ewan Mainwood – Red Bull Stage

18:00 uhr – the aces – red bull stage

7:20pm – Daisy Brain – Red Bull Stage

9:40 p.m. – Kraftklub – Space Stage

I like it:

Like Loading…

similar posts

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

