in 2016, drummer brettkramer and singer josh taylor met in a kind of songwriting camp in long beach, california to – surprise – improve their songwriting. they quickly realized that they wanted to form a band together: josh then left his current band “the moderates” to do something together with brett. “half alive” was born.

the first ep”3“ was released in 2017 and developed into a small success. a short time later, bassist j tyler johnson joined the band to perform the songs live. through the single “still feel(August 2018) and the accompanying music-dance video, the band also caught the attention of major music media. in 2019 the group got a record deal, went on their first big tour, gained even more attention and their single “still feel” stormed the us charts half a year after its release. only in august 2019 “half alive” will release their debut album “now, not yet‘ and also grabs onto this one of their long-running singles ‘still feel’.

in 2021 the band came back with new music material: originally they wanted the album “give me your shoulders‘ split into two parts and publish. when the first part came out, they decided that there would be no second part, but that all the songs on the album “conditions of a punk“ would be found. this two and a half album was released in december 2022.

the last release is now also the reason for a tour, which also takes “half alive” to vienna’s simm city. the danceable indie-pop will definitely be an absolute highlight in simmering – so get your tickets, put on your dancing shoes and treat yourself to a rousing concert evening!

05.03.2023 / half alive in der simm city (fb-event) (tickets)

