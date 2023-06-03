spotlight | lido sounds festival

a new festival in the middle of linz – musical specialties from noon to midnight – experienced music lovers shouldn’t miss it! the “lido sounds“ brings artists on stage for three days on the premises of the urfahrmarkt, which could quickly become your summer highlight – so let’s go!

recommendations from vienna concert:

on friday, 16.06.2023, you should start your day with the wonderful group “my ugly clementine” start, absolutely “coach party” lend your ear, “bald year‘ adore the power of ‘arlo parks‘ enjoy, to ‘interpol‘ nod along and finally to ‘florence and the machine“ Dancing like a fairy across the grounds!

on saturday, 06/17/2023, we recommend the cozy “fil bo riva“ and/or to listen to the slightly wilder afternoon gig of the “beat steaks“ to attend. afterwards one shouldok kid” not to be missed and the evening bawling with “wanda” and “the dead pants“feiern, hui!

on sunday, 06/18/2023, people with an affinity for music will mainly find themselves at the ahoi! pop summer stage on: “lil julez„, „salo„, „viagra boys” and “sleaford mods“ will blow your mind – it’s going to be so good! for the grand finale of the festival you can choose between “peter fox” and “phoenix’ – or just try to get as much of both as possible. Anyway, it’s going to be a wonderful party!

16.06. – 18.06.2023 / lido sounds festival in linz (fb-event) (tickets)

freitag

Saturday

Sunday

I like: I like Loading…

similar posts