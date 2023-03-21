„lil julez“ is actually called julian jungmair, a young viennese man in his early 20s who started making music not too long ago in his shared flat. a little later patrick vanek took him under his wing to produce his musical ideas. the first single from “lil julez” was called “saw someone like you“ and was published on February 18, 2022. the next banger followed on 06/10/2022bitter caroline‘ and it was actually clear from this point on that ‘lil julez’ was here to stay.

since then, the lo-fi indie bedroom pop mix has been making its way to some ears – the logical consequence: he climbed up the fm4 radio charts and got an invitation to the “waves vienna festival 2022”. on April 24th, 2023 his debut album “it was a hoax“ – to celebrate this debut album, he now invites you to a wild concert evening at the rhiz. it will be good!

30.03.2023 / lil julez im rhiz (fb-event) (tickets)

