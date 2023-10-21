Home » spotlight | loi – wienkonzert.com
Entertainment

spotlight | loi – wienkonzert.com

by admin
spotlight | loi – wienkonzert.com

Posted on October 21,

loi“His actual name is Leonie Greiner and was born in July 2002 in Mannheim. She found her way into the music industry in 2017 when she took part in the show “The Voice Kids” and made it to the finals. But she really gained notoriety through Tik Tok and with her cover version of “Blinding Lights” by The Weeknd. Her debut single “ was released in April 2021.i follow“, her breakthrough came in 2022 with the single “gold„.

It is not yet known when an album will follow, but the good “loi” is currently on tour and will also make a stop in Vienna. Come and listen to this young lady live at the factory, it will be an energetic performance in an intimate atmosphere – and when do you get to see a real Tik Tok star?!

25.10.2023 / loi im werk (fb-event) (tickets)

Share with:

FacebookTwitterRedditPinterestWhatsApp

I like it:

Like Loading…

Loi Spotlight

See also  "JuanMa" Cerúndolo said goodbye and three other Argentines will play this Thursday at the ATP 250 in Santiago

You may also like

Sharon Stone Opens up About Leaving Acting and...

adidas Originals and Nu-Metal Band KoRn Announce Collaboration...

The Callous Daoboys – God Smiles Upon The...

Michelle Salas Faces Criticism for Seriousness in Wedding...

AURALEE and TOKYO DESIGN STUDIO New Balance Launch...

HARM´S WAY – Common Suffering

Taylor Swift: ‘The Eras Tour’ Concert Film Breaks...

Sergio Staino, “Bobo’s” father, has died, he was...

Brother Han to Direct Blockbuster Film: Initial D

Popfest Vienna: New curator team for 2024 –...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy