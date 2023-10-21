spotlight | loi – wienkonzert.com

Posted on October 21,

„loi“His actual name is Leonie Greiner and was born in July 2002 in Mannheim. She found her way into the music industry in 2017 when she took part in the show “The Voice Kids” and made it to the finals. But she really gained notoriety through Tik Tok and with her cover version of “Blinding Lights” by The Weeknd. Her debut single “ was released in April 2021.i follow“, her breakthrough came in 2022 with the single “gold„.

It is not yet known when an album will follow, but the good “loi” is currently on tour and will also make a stop in Vienna. Come and listen to this young lady live at the factory, it will be an energetic performance in an intimate atmosphere – and when do you get to see a real Tik Tok star?!

25.10.2023 / loi im werk (fb-event) (tickets)

