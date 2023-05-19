spotlight | m. ward – wienkonzert.com

matthew stephen ward was born in 1973 in ventura, california. beatles songs were decisive in his youth to deal with music and to make music himself. at some point he finally became a member of the band “rodriguez” before releasing his first solo album “duet for guitars #2” and the artist name “m. ward” published.

many more albums followed (“end of amnesia“ 2001, „transfiguration of vincent“ 2003, „transistor radio“ 2005, „post-war“ 2006, „hold time“ 2009, „a wasteland companion“ 2012, „more rain“ 2016, „what a wonderful industry‘ 2018 and ‘migration stories” 2020) and a lot of good reviews – m. ward had his greatest successes with the album “transistor radio”, a david bowie cover and with the album “post-war” and the hits “to go home” and “chinese translation”.

in between he also works for and with other artists, as a producer or second voice. his most famous side project is probably “she & him“ together with actor zooey deschanel.

m.ward has been on a world tour since february and his paths also lead him to chelsea in vienna on friday evening. So if you’re in the mood for indie music with folk, country, blues and pop influences, you should go to the guertelbogen bar. it will be a wonderful, cozy and magical evening!

19.05.2023 / m. ward im chelsea (fb-event) (tickets)

