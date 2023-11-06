Home » spotlight | mar malade – wienkonzert.com
Entertainment

spotlight | mar malade – wienkonzert.com

by admin
spotlight | mar malade – wienkonzert.com

Posted on 6. November 2023

Alexander Hauer and Michèl Martins Almeida met in the 2010s. At the time, they were both involved in various music projects and still made music together again and again. When the pandemic began in 2020, they devoted more time to each other again and the song “cabriolet“. This song was saved in a shared folder called “Tue sick“, and the common band name and debut single was ready, which was finally released in 2021.

The EP was also released in April 2021. postcards“, in June 2021 the debut album “Tue sick“. They produced the “cassette sessions” (reinterpretations of songs by other artists together with them), played their first festival shows and made their first TV appearance on Inas Nacht. In autumn 2022 they went on their first own tour.

The second album “followed” in April 2023.balloon“And now the duo is going on a small tour in the fall/winter. And this little tour takes the two of them to Vienna’s Fluc Wanne – so if you’re in the mood for light-hearted, pleasant indie pop, then you should definitely check out the band!

09.11.2023 / mar malade in der fluc wanne (fb-event) (tickets)

Share with:

FacebookTwitterRedditPinterestWhatsApp

I like it:

Like Loading…

Marmalade Spotlight

See also  Boston could not complete the comeback and Miami Heat advanced to the NBA finals

You may also like

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Machiavellian Plan: How He Cheated on...

Mongolia and Nairobi Crowned Best Tourist Destinations in...

Whitney – Kansas – HeavyPop.at

Cuban-American Musician Rene Lorente Sues Karol G for...

Insights from Chen Yan and Gao Mantang on...

THUNDERMOTHER – „I Left My License In The...

Aquarius Horoscope for the Week of November 6...

Strega Girls and Boys Prize 2023, here are...

Pursuit: A Suspenseful Love-Killing High-Energy Reversal Movie Starring...

Sodom – 1982 – EP Review

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy