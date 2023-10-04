Home » spotlight | neeve – wienkonzert.com
spotlight | neeve – wienkonzert.com

neve“ consists of the brothers Felix and Axel as well as Marius and Philipp, who are also cousins. In 2018, the band from Stuttgart released the first single “Beating Tonight”, and in 2019 the first EP “i’ll be better“. In order to give their career a boost, the group worked intensively on social media and increased their activity on Instagram and TikTok – with success. The band now has over 255,000 followers on TikTok.

Two more eps followed in 2021: “black and blue” and “where i wanna be found“, the next ep was released in July 2022 “green“ and in September the debut album “chaos of my mind” published. The young ones have already taken their previous tours to England and the Netherlands, and now they are on tour again, in Germany, Austria and Switzerland. “Neeve” will be coming to work on Friday, October 13th, 2023, and if you’re looking for fresh indie pop with heavy topics, you shouldn’t miss the show.

13.10.2023 / neeve im werk (fb-event) (tickets)

