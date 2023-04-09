Home Entertainment spotlight | only the poets
Entertainment

spotlight | only the poets

by admin
spotlight | only the poets

only the poets‘ consist of tommy longhurst (vocals, guitar), andy burge (bass, vocals), clem cherry (guitar, vocals) and marcus yates (drums, vocals) and hail from the well known festival venue reading in england. sometime in 2016 they got together, but 2017 is almost the right year of birth for the band. in february 2017 they released their first single “ceasefire“, followed by the single “emotional“ in july 2017 – numerous youtube views and spotify followers were the consequence for the then still very young band.

in 2018 “only the poets” were allowed to accompany the band “coasts” as a support act, and in early 2020 finally ex-one-direction-star “louis tomlinson” – and that was pretty good for the band to collect new fans. in december 2020 the self-released debut ep “speak out„, 2021 the ep „demos“ and in 2022 finally the ep “our time„.

and now it’s time to finally convince everyone of themselves and their indie pop: in february 2023 “only the poets” were still standing in the stadthalle as the support act for “lewis capaldi”, in a few days the band will be able to celebrate a sold-out audience simm city show. next time we all have to be quicker to buy tickets! and everyone who was quick enough: have fun!

April 15, 2023 / only the poets in the simm city (fb event) (sold out)

See also  The golden 2021 of Dacia, on the podium for sales to individuals

You may also like

RUNELORD – Doomsday Script

Yang Zi bids farewell to “Long Time Love”...

Motor Valley, the motor festival returns to Modena....

Harvest – Albsegen – Album Review

The Millennium Promise Comes as Scheduled, Dreamy Kucha...

The Hyundai Ioniq 6 wins the title of...

Secret Machines – The Moth, The Lizard, And...

LORD OF THE LOST – Mit neuem Video...

The Millennium Promise Comes as Scheduled, Dreamy Kucha...

Heathen Foray – Oathbreaker – Album Review

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy