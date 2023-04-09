„only the poets‘ consist of tommy longhurst (vocals, guitar), andy burge (bass, vocals), clem cherry (guitar, vocals) and marcus yates (drums, vocals) and hail from the well known festival venue reading in england. sometime in 2016 they got together, but 2017 is almost the right year of birth for the band. in february 2017 they released their first single “ceasefire“, followed by the single “emotional“ in july 2017 – numerous youtube views and spotify followers were the consequence for the then still very young band.

in 2018 “only the poets” were allowed to accompany the band “coasts” as a support act, and in early 2020 finally ex-one-direction-star “louis tomlinson” – and that was pretty good for the band to collect new fans. in december 2020 the self-released debut ep “speak out„, 2021 the ep „demos“ and in 2022 finally the ep “our time„.

and now it’s time to finally convince everyone of themselves and their indie pop: in february 2023 “only the poets” were still standing in the stadthalle as the support act for “lewis capaldi”, in a few days the band will be able to celebrate a sold-out audience simm city show. next time we all have to be quicker to buy tickets! and everyone who was quick enough: have fun!

April 15, 2023 / only the poets in the simm city (fb event) (sold out)

