spotlight | pablo brooks

by admin
spotlight | pablo brooks – wienkonzert.com

Posted on 6. September 2023

pablo brookswas born in Düsseldorf in 2002. He had his first musical appearance in 2013 with “The Voice Kids” when he was just 10 years old. A year later, he started uploading cover songs to his YouTube channel “LifeWithPablo”, and a little later, at the age of 14, he finally started writing and producing his own music.

In 2018 he released his first single “recurring role“, finally his first EP in November 2021 “not like the movies“. His sound was well received and he was able to enjoy sold-out shows in Germany, but also in cities like Amsterdam and London.

His second EP “ was released in July 2023.pleaserAnd the now Berliner by choice is going on tour again through Austria, Germany and the Netherlands. Anyone who likes indie pop in many facets will get their money’s worth with Pablo Brooks – so don’t miss his performance at Vienna’s B72 – it will be very good!

12.09.2023 / pablo brooks im b72 (fb-event) (tickets)

Pablo Brooks Spotlight

