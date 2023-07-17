spotlight | peaches – wienkonzert.com

„peaches“ is actually called merrill beth nisker and was born on 11/11/1966 in toronto. in her youth she liked to play in the theater, later she found herself in several bands. in 1995, under her real name merrill nisker, she released the solo albumfancypants hoodlum‘ and then she became more and more ‘peaches’. at the same time, she also started a new band called “the shit”, among others with chilly gonzales.

because chilly gonzales was so successful in his new home berlin, “peaches” eventually moved to berlin as well. she released the album “the teaches of peaches‘ (2000) and ended up with ‘fuck the pain away“ a hit. your live shows at that time are so crazy that more and more people are interested in you. björk and queens of the stone age take her on tour as support, other bands and artists work directly with her – she even recorded a song with iggy pop. then followed her album “fatherfucker‘ (2003) and she was touring as a support act for marily manson.

her fourth album or third album “impeach my bush“ (2006) as peaches not only captivated with wild music, but also with blatant collaborations on the album: josh homme, feist, joan jett, members of egales of death metal contribute. the result afterwards: she went on tour with nine inch nails. published in 2009i feel cream“, a pure dance album. after that she worked in the fields of theater and performance art, in between she released the album “rub’ (2015) and then turned his attention back to theatrical events.

no wonder, then, that they are now part of the event “impulse dance“ in vienna: the performance art and dance festival brings the artist on stage on friday shortly after midnight and it will be – as you can probably guess – very wild! remaining tickets may be available at the evening box office… otherwise you have to wait until your next visit!

